First and Ten Spotlight – Fuel Up to Play 60 Volunteers, Tascin Brooks and Tera Fridley

The First and Ten Volunteer Movement was designed to encourage and help individuals make a difference in their own communities

Oct 17, 2022 at 04:06 PM
The Browns First and Ten Volunteer Movement was designed to encourage and help individuals make a difference in their own communities. To highlight these exceptional stories, the Browns are excited to recognize Fuel Up to Play 60 volunteers, Tascin Brooks and Tera Fridley, in our First and Ten Spotlight!

Tascin Brooks is the Food Service Director of Youngstown City Schools. Brooks is committed to providing her students with healthy and nutritious meals and is responsible for assuring that over 3,000 students in the Youngstown City Schools District receive a nutritious breakfast, lunch, after-school snack and dinner.

Brooks also leads a child nutrition team of approximately 70 staff members to serve students meals consisting of wholesome dairy products, fruits and vegetables. During the height of the pandemic, Brooks and her team opened curbside sites at schools and organized food drop-offs at bus stops. Regardless of the global pandemic, Tascin and her team were out seven days a week to make sure each family had access to food. Tascin's team supplied over 2 million bagged meals to families in need over the span of the pandemic.

Tera Fridley is the Food Service Director of Euclid City Schools. Fridley is committed to providing over 4,900 students with healthy meal options for both breakfast and lunch.

Fridley, like Brooks, leads a child nutrition team of roughly 48 staff members. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Fridley and her team opened curbside sites at six separate school locations that supplied over 960,000 meals to families in need. Fridley purchased a food transport van that was able to serve hungry children and families throughout the Euclid community during the summer months. When Fridley is not providing meals to her students, she can be found at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank where she is an avid volunteer.

The Browns were proud to honor Tascin Brooks and Tera Fridley for their dedication to Fuel Up to Play 60 and their work in supplying healthy meals to students and families at our Browns vs. Patriots game on Oct. 16.

