First and Ten Spotlight – Oswald Volunteers at the Food Bank

On Thursday, October 22, Cleveland Browns corporate partner Oswald volunteered with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, a Browns First and Ten community partner.

Due to COVID-19, the Food Bank has been operating out of the Muni Lot with the help of the National Guard since March, where they have designed a once-a-week, drive-through process for anyone to come by and pick-up pre-packaged food. Volunteers from Oswald helped direct traffic and load boxes into the trunks of cars driving through, all while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. Over the past few months, the Food Bank has been distributing food to between 1,500-2,000 families at each of these distributions.

Oswald had 40 employees come to volunteer, including company CEO Bob Klonk. Bob was excited to be there and shared encouraging words with his employees prior to the distribution. All volunteers enjoyed their shift at the Food Bank and were excited to give back to the community. The Browns thank Oswald for their dedication to serving the Cleveland community!