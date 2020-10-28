Community

First and Ten Spotlight – Oswald Volunteers at the Food Bank

Oct 28, 2020 at 10:19 AM
On Thursday, October 22, Cleveland Browns corporate partner Oswald volunteered with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, a Browns First and Ten community partner.

Due to COVID-19, the Food Bank has been operating out of the Muni Lot with the help of the National Guard since March, where they have designed a once-a-week, drive-through process for anyone to come by and pick-up pre-packaged food. Volunteers from Oswald helped direct traffic and load boxes into the trunks of cars driving through, all while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. Over the past few months, the Food Bank has been distributing food to between 1,500-2,000 families at each of these distributions.

Oswald had 40 employees come to volunteer, including company CEO Bob Klonk. Bob was excited to be there and shared encouraging words with his employees prior to the distribution. All volunteers enjoyed their shift at the Food Bank and were excited to give back to the community. The Browns thank Oswald for their dedication to serving the Cleveland community!

You can make a difference like Oswald by joining our Browns First and Ten movement! This initiative was designed to inspire fans across the city to give back 10 hours in the community during the year. Since the beginning of the Browns' First and Ten movement in 2014, more than 2.75 million volunteer hours have been pledged. If you want to help give back to your community, take the First and Ten pledge here. Have you already done something to give back? Take the pledge and share your story here. If you pledge and share your story, you could be featured in our First and Ten Highlights stories!

