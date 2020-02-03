First and Ten Top 10 Highlights - January 2020

Name: Quincey Bentley

Hometown: Cleveland, OH

How do you give back:

Quincey makes sure to #give10 in a variety of ways. Along with his wife and children, Quincey and his family prepare meals once a month and deliver them to homeless shelters. He also volunteers at The Refuge, where he teaches low-income individuals on how to acquire higher paying jobs. During his seven years of service, Quincey has helped The Refuge apply for and receive a $10,000 grant. Quincey also volunteers with the United Way, the Cancer Society and is involved in fundraisers that support local non-profits.

Name: Arna Stennett

Hometown: Cleveland, OH

How do you give back:

Arna serves at Dorcas Tea Ministry, as she enjoys mentoring 5-17 year old boys and girls to be their very best. At Dorcas Tea Ministry, boys and girls hone in on discovering their "Passion, purpose, and promise in life." The developmental programs that Arna facilitates include healthy eating, exercise, skin and hair care, professional skills, financial literacy and career mapping. Arna also helps with the Grand Finale, which is a celebration event where boys and girls showcase their proper manners and acquired skills, while dressing up for the red carpet.

Name: Kristen Wilson

Hometown: Strongsville, OH

How do you give back:

Kristen leads in the community as the service chair for the American Legion auxiliary in Parma. For the last five years, Kristen has helped raise thousands of dollars for local nonprofits. These nonprofits support children, animals, veterans and the homeless. Last year, she coordinated a toy drive that donated over 300 toys to sick children and families that were hospitalized for the holidays. Kristen also served as the board president for a nonprofit that supported low income and homeless individuals. In this role, she helped raise over $25,000 for them to access life essential items.

Name: Zachary Riter

Hometown: Cleveland, OH

How do you give back:

Zachary has been intentional in the development of his two daughters and ensuring they know the value of volunteering in the community. Zachary and his family have held lemonade stands and raised funds to support the community. Together they have raised nearly $1,000 for Akron and Springfield Police and K9 units. Due to their significant service, Zachary's children have received citizenship awards and the key to the city of Akron. Zachary is proud to have led his daughters to giving back in the community.

Name: Bob Carnicom

Hometown: Dayton, OH

How do you give back: