First and Ten Top 10 Highlights - June 2020

Name: Dan D'Orazio
Hometown: Avon Lake, OH
How do you give back:
Dan has a special place in his heart for those with special needs and serving. As the uncle of a 19-year old nephew with down syndrome, and someone wanting to provide COVID-19 relief, he found the perfect way to give back in these two areas. Dan participated in a 325 mile bike-a-thon that raised funds for those needing help during the pandemic and Jacob's Ladder Special Needs Fitness. As a former teacher for 31 years, Dan contacted his former colleagues within the Cuyahoga Heights High School (CHHS) community and parents to help promote the bike-a-thon. He surpassed his bike-a-thon goal of $10,000 by raising over $13,000! Dan believes, "We all should be doing something to help if we have the means to do it. We have to pay it forward during this pandemic and it all comes back to us in the end." We agree with Dan, we all can serve and #give10 during this time of need!
Name: Tare Beaver, Browns Staff
Hometown: Strongsville, OH
How do you give back:
Tare is a Browns staff member who has enjoyed helping others his whole life. One of his favorite experiences comes from donating to Zion Chapel, where he has purchased Krispy Kreme donuts for them to sell and raise Sunday Bible School funds. With COVID-19, he has continued his support towards those in need by donating to the Royal Redeemer's food pantry every month. This food pantry serves many, including the elderly population that is more at-risk and struggles in accessing food. He also regularly buys pizza or donates funds to the homeless around a nearby pizza restaurant. Additionally, Tare is currently cleaning his closet to donate unused suits to men's shelters. He believes it is important to give what we can. He shares, "You don't know how you can be a blessing to someone else's life. Even if it is a little, every little bit counts for that person who is trying to make it out from the bottom." Let's press ahead during these challenging times with Tare and give what we can to help our community!
Name: Kayla Henderson
Hometown: Seattle, WA
How do you give back:
Kayla is using her social media accounts and platform to provide social justice support. She has been sharing social justice information, including programs and resources that anyone can access. Kayla has shared petitions intended to help those who have been impacted by police brutality and also encouraged others to participate in peaceful protests. Another sharing she recently did included a GoogleDoc that was state specific and listed social justice petitions, black owned businesses, and jail bond organizations to provide donations to. Additionally, she has been intentional about creating spaces for dialogue around social justice with her friends and coworkers. One of her most recent fond memories includes her marching in over a 2-mile peaceful protest from the Martin Luther King Jr. Center to the Georgia State Capitol. "It was cool to see a wide range of people there. There were people of all races. People were very happy, cheering and others stopped what they were doing to encourage us on our march." We thank Kayla for taking action in the social justice space and motivating others to do the same!
Name: The Mission Continues – Cleveland
Hometown: Cleveland, OH
How do you give back:
The Mission Continues is a national veteran's organization that loves to #give10! They are in 83 cities across the country, plus Puerto Rico. This organization connects local veterans with under resourced communities to collaboratively create transformational work. Their efforts empower community members while also allowing veterans to continue their calling of serving others. While The Mission Continues has platoons across the country, each group is intentional in the outreach they perform in their respective communities. The Cleveland platoon specifically focuses on youth, education and after-school programs. They also assist local youth programs with repairs and renovations in their classrooms, outdoor gardens, and common areas. The Cleveland platoon is made up of 500 veterans who lead about 8 service projects per year. We are salute our veterans at The Mission Continues for their efforts in bettering our community!
Name: Amanda McAllister
Hometown: Fairfield, CA
How do you give back:
Amanda enjoys giving back to organizations that help others better their lives. Every three months, she and her family donate clothes and toys to Goodwill or the Salvation Army. She appreciates these organizations because they provide community members job training, placement services and support individuals with disabilities. She shares, "It is important to give back because everyone deserves an opportunity to succeed in life, and I know it must be hard for people who have disabilities or have problems finding a job." Also, she enjoys donating because she understands it could be expensive for families in need to buy their children toys. Through her donations, she hopes other parents can also share this enjoyment with their families. Additionally, Amanda likes to instill in her children to give back, as this is a practice that can carry on in their lives. We appreciate community members like Amanda who continuously donate and instill the value of giving back with their families!
Name: Coach Mike Elder
Hometown: Avon, OH
How do you give back:
Coach Elder is a high school football coach that looks beyond the X's and O's. With his leadership, the Avon football program transforms young men and betters the community. Coach Elder and his team participate in Build The Bridge every year, which is intended to bring communities together through youth football and fellowship. Through Build The Bridge, athletes address stereotypes and participate in social justice conversations. Coach Elder and his team support the Reading Buddies Program, where seniors read to elementary kids and at public libraries. In addition, his athletes help clean up local yards and cemeteries. They visit with the elderly at senior centers, which can include watching highlight videos and playing wheelchair beach volleyball. "Kids grow through football, and you can be intentional about how you behave off the field, as well. I want our community to see our kids being young leaders who are doing the right thing," says Coach Elder. Avon football is lucky to have a coach who cares about the holistic development of athletes and his community!
Name: Liberty Bracken
Hometown: Seattle, WA
How do you give back:
Liberty is a community member who values mentorship and the positive impact it can have on others. She has collaborated with the 4C Coalition of Seattle quarterly to help connect college mentors with local youth in the central Seattle area. This mentoring program is a part of the Reclaiming Futures initiative, which supports teenagers caught in the cycle of drugs, alcohol and crime. They also help youth in or at risk of entering the juvenile justice system. The mentoring program instills several principles, including the importance of goal setting and pursuing an education. Liberty enjoys participating in this mentoring program because she understands she is investing in the future leaders of her community. Also, she herself has experienced the difference mentors can have in one's personal and professional lives. Lastly, she likes witnessing how receptive and engaged mentees are with their mentors. Due to their closeness in age, mentees have tended to listen well to the different journeys their college mentors have taken. Way to #give10 and create pathways for mentorship in the community, Liberty!
Name: Taz Stevenson
Hometown: Oahu, HI
How do you give back:
As the owner of Gifted N Fitted, an athletic performance company, Taz has used his network to serve his community. Last year, he led his youth athletes and their parents to feed the homeless. They raised funds to purchase meals and walked around homeless parks and streets to provide meals. Taz also donated his time every Saturday for eight months to train women in fitness and build a community amongst them. He wanted women to feel empowered through healthy habits and training. Inclusively, these women were encouraged to donate money for their training with all proceeds going to a large back-to-school purchase. The funds gathered helped over 200 students receive new backpacks, which were full of school supplies. In addition, leftover backpacks and school supplies were donated to the Variety School, which assists children with autism and disabilities. Recently, Taz helped with the financial burden COVID-19 has placed on many by offering his training services with a 75% discount. Taz enjoys giving back and shares, "I come from a community who has helped me get to where I am now. My training company is for me to help others just like others helped me in the past. We don't have to go through life alone. I think sometimes we forget that." By Taz's service, we know that his community does not feel alone – they have him and his full support!
Name: Eric Payne
Hometown: Cleveland, OH
How do you give back:
Eric is a community member who is passionate about serving others. While he has served in many ways, he most recently is providing joy with his local Jeep Club. This club includes about 40 Jeep owners who hit the road 5-6 times per day to spread cheer! Eric leads drives to those who have graduated or are having birthdays to lift their spirits and celebrate. These Jeep drives have led to visiting nearly 10 different towns and include graduation or birthday signs, balloons, and many honks to bring more buzz and smiles! Also, Eric has organized food drives to feed emergency room frontline staff and children in need. One of these drives in particular helped feed over 200 children. In addition, Eric coordinated fundraisers to purchase gift cards for families to buy groceries. He and the Jeep Club have also bought and delivered groceries to them, as well. We send Eric and the Jeep Club a smile and honk as they continue to provide COVID-19 relief!
Name: Dennis Harris
Hometown: Cleveland, OH
How do you give back:
Dennis has been serving his community for nearly 38 years and is not stopping due to the pandemic. He truly believes that "life is about helping people." This has been Dennis' mantra, and COVID-19 has allowed him to think more creatively when providing community youth support. During this time, Dennis would normally be coordinating summer youth camps through the National Youth Sports Program (NYSP), which helps inspire and motivate youth through athletic and educational activities. During the pandemic, he has coordinated similar support via virtual NYSP experiences. With the help of others, he also organized giveaways with 5 local churches for the span of 3 weeks. As these churches were providing food drives, he helped distribute complimentary hygiene packs, which included masks, tissues, and hand sanitizers. Our community is fortunate with a member like Dennis who cares for our youth and helps provide COVID-19 relief!