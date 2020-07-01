First and Ten Top 10 Highlights - June 2020

Name: Taz Stevenson

Hometown: Oahu, HI

How do you give back:

As the owner of Gifted N Fitted, an athletic performance company, Taz has used his network to serve his community. Last year, he led his youth athletes and their parents to feed the homeless. They raised funds to purchase meals and walked around homeless parks and streets to provide meals. Taz also donated his time every Saturday for eight months to train women in fitness and build a community amongst them. He wanted women to feel empowered through healthy habits and training. Inclusively, these women were encouraged to donate money for their training with all proceeds going to a large back-to-school purchase. The funds gathered helped over 200 students receive new backpacks, which were full of school supplies. In addition, leftover backpacks and school supplies were donated to the Variety School, which assists children with autism and disabilities. Recently, Taz helped with the financial burden COVID-19 has placed on many by offering his training services with a 75% discount. Taz enjoys giving back and shares, "I come from a community who has helped me get to where I am now. My training company is for me to help others just like others helped me in the past. We don't have to go through life alone. I think sometimes we forget that." By Taz's service, we know that his community does not feel alone – they have him and his full support!

Name: Eric Payne

Hometown: Cleveland, OH

How do you give back:

Eric is a community member who is passionate about serving others. While he has served in many ways, he most recently is providing joy with his local Jeep Club. This club includes about 40 Jeep owners who hit the road 5-6 times per day to spread cheer! Eric leads drives to those who have graduated or are having birthdays to lift their spirits and celebrate. These Jeep drives have led to visiting nearly 10 different towns and include graduation or birthday signs, balloons, and many honks to bring more buzz and smiles! Also, Eric has organized food drives to feed emergency room frontline staff and children in need. One of these drives in particular helped feed over 200 children. In addition, Eric coordinated fundraisers to purchase gift cards for families to buy groceries. He and the Jeep Club have also bought and delivered groceries to them, as well. We send Eric and the Jeep Club a smile and honk as they continue to provide COVID-19 relief!

Name: Dennis Harris

Hometown: Cleveland, OH

How do you give back: