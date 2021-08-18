FirstEnergy Stadium to host U.S. Women's National Team against Paraguay in first game after 2020 Tokyo Olympics medal-winning performance

In conjunction with U.S. Soccer this morning, Haslam Sports Group announced that FirstEnergy Stadium will host the U.S. Women's National Team for its first match following the medal-winning performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer. The match against Paraguay is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2, TUDN.tv and the TUDN App.

As part of their year-round benefits, Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew season ticket members, as well as individuals who placed a deposit on the Browns' Waitlist, will receive access to a special presale on Wednesday, Aug. 25, prior to them being available to the public on Friday, Aug. 27.

The USWNT will play two matches in September against Paraguay and two matches in October against Korea Republic to finish its 2021 domestic schedule, with the four-game slate being the final international matches for USWNT Legend Carli Lloyd. Entering the contests, Lloyd is the second-most capped player in world soccer history with 312 games played for the USA and has scored 128 international goals, fourth-most in USWNT history. She needs two goals to tie Kristine Lilly for third all-time. Of note, Lilly scored the 130th and final goal of her historic career at Cleveland Browns Stadium in a 4-0 victory against Germany on May 22, 2010.

Both sets of matches will take place during their respective FIFA international match windows and will feature the players from the bronze-medal winning 2020 Olympic Team.

"The work never stops and every game we play has meaning," said WNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "These games are important to welcome back our Olympic Team to play in front of our home fans, but they are also the first steps towards 2023 World Cup qualifying. We all know we have to be at the top of our game to win at the highest levels and the dedication of the entire group to that pursuit will never change."

Following the game in Cleveland, the USA will travel to the hometown of midfielder Rose Lavelle to complete the two-game set on Tuesday, Sept. 21 with the first-ever USWNT match at FC Cincinnati's newly opened TQL Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1 & TUDN).

In October, the USA will come together in the home area of Vlatko Andonovski to take on Korea Republic on Thursday, Oct. 21, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas (8 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and TUDN) and then will travel to St. Paul, Minnesota to complete that two-game series at Allianz Field on Tuesday, Oct. 26 (7:30 p.m. ET pre-game on FS1 and 8 p.m. ET on TUDN).

FirstEnergy Stadium plays host to various major events, including international soccer matches, marquess concerts and more. In 2017 and 2019, the stadium played host to international soccer doubleheaders featuring the U.S. Men's National Team during the Concacaf Gold Cup. In 2018, FirstEnergy Stadium also welcomed the U.S. Soccer Women's National Team for a friendly against China PR and two major stadium concert tours – Taylor Swift's reputation tour and the JAY-Z and Beyoncé OTR II tour.

On June 5, 2016, the stadium welcomed the U.S. Soccer Women's National Team for the second leg of a two-game friendly series against Japan. The Browns and U.S. Men's National Team also hosted Belgium on May 29, 2013 for the first international soccer match at the stadium since 2006.

In accordance with the local health authorities, and in cooperation with each stadium, as well as the U.S. Soccer medical team, tickets for these matches will be available at near full capacity. Coaches Circle and Presidents Circle members supporting the U.S. Soccer Development Fund can receive individual customer support and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Click here or contact circles@ussoccer.org for more information.

About Haslam Sports Group: