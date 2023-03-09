FirstEnergy Stadium to host Upper Deck Golf on June 23-24

Haslam Sports Group (HSG) announced today that FirstEnergy Stadium on June 23-24 will host Upper Deck Golf, which offers an exclusive opportunity to play a round of golf inside sports stadiums across the country.

During Upper Deck Golf, fans play a round of golf inside FirstEnergy Stadium and hit to custom greens on the field below while enjoying great music, food and beverages and multiple golf challenges at a clubhouse bar and festival area.

Browns season ticket members – who receive early access to tickets for HSG events at FirstEnergy Stadium, Lower.com Field and Historic Crew Stadium – will have the opportunity to reserve preferred tee times before the public on-sale. Additionally, all fans can register for the VIP waitlist now through upperdeckgolfing.com/FirstEnergyStadium to sign up for information on how to book their round prior to tee times officially becoming available on May 23.

"By hosting Upper Deck Golf, we can provide fans and golfers of all skill levels a new opportunity to experience FirstEnergy Stadium through the sports they love," said HSG Chief Commercial Officer Eric Clouse. "Upper Deck Golf is also a unique event as it gives fans the ability to play a friendly or competitive round of golf while teeing off from various locations within the venue."

Tee times for two players will be accessible from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. VIP tee times are also available that offer a more premium experience and feature additional benefits, including free entry into driving, chipping and putting challenges and complimentary food and beverage items.

Standard clubs will be available for players to use at each tee box. While guests are welcome to bring their own clubs, drivers or fairway metals are not permitted within the stadium for safety purposes.

Tee times are limited and are expected to sell out quickly. For more information and to book a tee time, visit: upperdeckgolfing.com/FirstEnergyStadium.

