For Browns, My Cause My Cleats campaign hits close to home

BEREA — When Browns linebacker and captain Christian Kirksey was 17 years old, he lost his father, Elmer, to a stroke. ​Two months ago, he learned his aunt was diagnosed with bone cancer.

Kirksey will honor those family members Sunday as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign. And he wants people battling similar tragedies to know they're not alone.

"It just lets people know that we're in it together," he said.

Kirksey and more than a dozen teammates will wear custom-made cleats for Sunday's game against the Chargers in Los Angeles. For his father, he'll wear one cleat representing the National Stroke Association. On the other foot, he'll champion the American Cancer Society for his aunt.

From veterans like Kirksey, Joe Thomas, Jason McCourty, Jamar Taylor and Isaiah Crowell to rookies Myles Garrett, DeShone Kizer and David Njoku, the Browns will cast multiple spotlights on causes, campaigns and foundations that hit close to home.

"Whenever you get a chance to go out on the field and play for a different cause, I think it's pretty cool to have something significant, something that means a lot to you," Kirksey said, "because real life outside of football, a lot of things happen to players, players' family members, people they're associated with. I just think it's a cool idea where players can give back and show awareness and show people that they care."

Here are some, but not all, of their stories.

— When wide receiver Sammie Coates was a sophomore at Auburn, he formed a close friendship with a young girl named Kenzie Ray. Coates was moved by her story and has been in her life ever since that meeting. Coates, who said he remains in contact with Ray on a daily basis, plans on honoring her fight and the larger struggle against childhood cancer with his cleats.

"I didn't know so much about it until I went to go visit her in the hospital, a children's hospital in Alabama, and I saw so many kids, so many young kids, that don't get to leave the hospital for weeks and months," Coates said. "Just being there and seeing that, I remember one girl, she was 16 years old and she couldn't go to her prom, like, that's something every girl dreams of is their prom and I don't think a lot of people know how much they go through."

— Spencer Drangowas a fifth-grader when he discovered he was dyslexic. The second-year offensive lineman will shine on a light on the Dyslexia Foundation, painting the learning disorder as a metaphor in overcoming obstacles throughout life.

"It's a pretty common learning disability that affects kids and really people of all ages as they're growing up," he said. "If you don't know how to handle it, it can put you behind in school and it's kind of discouraging for some kids because in one area, they could be really smart. For me, it was math. Math was no trouble at all but when it came to language arts and reading I was falling behind a little bit and I didn't know why."