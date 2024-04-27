Former Brown Carl Nassib announces Cleveland's second-round pick

The Browns had a special guest and former draft pick officially announce their second-round pick Friday night.

Former NFL defensive end and outside linebacker Carl Nassib stood on stage in Detroit to announce that the Browns selected DT Michael Hall Jr. with the 54th overall pick in the 2024 draft.

The NFL first released that Nassib and Peggy Rajski, Founder and Interim CEO of The Trevor Project, would be announcing the selection of the Browns' second-round pick on April 17. Throughout the draft, the NFL had inspirational fans, community leaders and other special guests join the NFL by announcing select picks live on stage and remotely.

"I'm very proud to be representing my Cleveland Browns tonight," Nassib said in Detroit before he announced the pick on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. "It's especially meaningful for me because they drafted me in 2016. It's very meaningful for me because I'm here with Peggy Rajski, the founder and CEO of The Trevor Project. They do incredible work for crisis intervention for our LGBTQ youth, and it's really a great job. Thank you very much. Thank you for the Browns for having us and thank you for the NFL for their continued support of me, of Peggy and The Trevor Project."

Throughout his seven-year NFL career, Nassib played for the Buccaneers, Raiders and the Browns – who drafted him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In 2021, Nassib became the first active player in the NFL to come out as gay. Since then, Nassib has emerged as an advocate of the LGBTQ+ community. He has continued to support The Trevor Project and is now a partner of The Trevor Project.

Rajski is an Oscar-winning filmmaker and founder of The Trevor Project. She won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short for directing the short film Trevor (1994), a comedy film about a young teen whose world is turned upside down when word spreads at school that he might be gay, and it led to the creation of The Trevor Project.