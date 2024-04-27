 Skip to main content
Advertising

Latest News

Former Brown Carl Nassib announces Cleveland's second-round pick

Nassib was drafted by the Browns in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft

Apr 26, 2024 at 09:31 PM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

NEW Carl Nassib announcement

The Browns had a special guest and former draft pick officially announce their second-round pick Friday night.

Former NFL defensive end and outside linebacker Carl Nassib stood on stage in Detroit to announce that the Browns selected DT Michael Hall Jr. with the 54th overall pick in the 2024 draft.

The NFL first released that Nassib and Peggy Rajski, Founder and Interim CEO of The Trevor Project, would be announcing the selection of the Browns' second-round pick on April 17. Throughout the draft, the NFL had inspirational fans, community leaders and other special guests join the NFL by announcing select picks live on stage and remotely.

"I'm very proud to be representing my Cleveland Browns tonight," Nassib said in Detroit before he announced the pick on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. "It's especially meaningful for me because they drafted me in 2016. It's very meaningful for me because I'm here with Peggy Rajski, the founder and CEO of The Trevor Project. They do incredible work for crisis intervention for our LGBTQ youth, and it's really a great job. Thank you very much. Thank you for the Browns for having us and thank you for the NFL for their continued support of me, of Peggy and The Trevor Project."

Throughout his seven-year NFL career, Nassib played for the Buccaneers, Raiders and the Browns – who drafted him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In 2021, Nassib became the first active player in the NFL to come out as gay. Since then, Nassib has emerged as an advocate of the LGBTQ+ community. He has continued to support The Trevor Project and is now a partner of The Trevor Project.

Rajski is an Oscar-winning filmmaker and founder of The Trevor Project. She won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short for directing the short film Trevor (1994), a comedy film about a young teen whose world is turned upside down when word spreads at school that he might be gay, and it led to the creation of The Trevor Project.

In November 2022, Rajski became the Interim CEO at The Trevor Project to help steward the now 500+ person organization's transition to its next chapter. Her goal of The Trevor Project is to ensure Trevor thrives as a resource for LGBTQ+ young people, helping them see a brighter future for themselves.

Related Content

news

Social media reacts to the return of the white face mask 

Check out the best reactions to the Browns announcing the white face mask
news

Rashard Higgins and Christian Kirksey reflect on NFL careers as they retire as Browns

Higgins and Kirksey signed one-day contracts with Cleveland to retire after both played six seasons with the Browns
news

Deshaun Watson focused on load management as he progresses from shoulder injury

Watson returned for Phase One of the Browns' offseason program
news

Browns return to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for start of offseason program

Players are back in Berea as the first phase of the program kicks off nine weeks of meetings and workouts
news

Jersey numbers for the Browns' 2024 offseason additions

Here are the jersey numbers for all 13 of the Browns' newest players, as well as number changes for returning players
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame to unveil exhibit honoring Browns history

Temporary exhibit titled "A Legacy Unleashed" set to open March 15
news

Browns announce two additions to the coaching staff

Andy Dickerson and Roy Istvan join Cleveland's coaching staff 
news

Browns Free Agency Preview: Which players can become a free agent this offseason?

Cleveland has 25 players on its roster set to hit free agency on March 13
news

Browns earn four awards at NFL Honors

Kevin Stefanski, Jim Schwartz, Myles Garrett and Joe Flacco honored for 2023 season
news

Joe Flacco named AP 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Flacco led the Browns to 4-1 record as starter and a trip to the playoffs
news

Kevin Stefanski named AP 2023 NFL Coach of the Year

Stefanski earned the award for the second time in his first four years as a head coach
Advertising