Four big areas the Browns are looking to correct

1) Run defense

The problems: Cleveland, which has allowed 155.7 yards per game, has given up six rushes of 20 yards or more, tied for the most in the NFL. The chunk plays are hurting. Part of that was by design against New Orleans to limit Drew Brees, but coach Mike Pettine said the performance thus far has been unacceptable. Not being able to stop the run has a trickledown effect on everything the Browns do defensively. The linebackers can't blitz as much if the defensive line can't be counted on to contain gaps. More notably, third-downs have been of the shorter variety, instead of obvious passing situations. Third-down and four is a major advantage for the offense. They can be more creative and make the Cleveland defense account for both the run and pass.

The remedy: Paul Kruger said against Pittsburgh the problem was missed tackles and against Baltimore it was more missed assignments in gap control, as well as going against a stout offensive line. Pettine said the Browns evaluate all explosive plays the team allows in three different ways – scheme, technique and talent. The staff grades out each big play from their opponent and develop charts to figure out where the problems are coming from. What Pettine took away: there is no glaring schematical or player issue in stopping the run. Everything just needs to be tightened up.

The quotes: "If it's scheme, you either fix the call or take it out," said Pettine. "If it's technique, you address it on the practice field as far as making sure you get that technique worked, repped, perfected. Then if it's talent you could replace a guy or not put him in a position to have to make that play. Just in broad terms, we look at all the negative plays we give up that way. In the run game [so far], it's a combination of a lot of different things."

2) Finishing games

The problems: Pittsburgh and Baltimore saved their best plays for after the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. Both used clutch passing plays down the field to kick game-winning field goals. As we detailed in our column following the loss to the Ravens, Cleveland has to learn to handle the pressure of the fourth quarter.

The remedy: *Remaining confident will be what matters for Pettine and the Browns. *"We feel that we can compete with anybody in this league – and not compete with – beat anybody in this league and that's important that our guys have that confidence coming out of the bye (week)," said Pettine on Monday. "For us, we can only worry about the next one and make sure and take steps that doesn't happen. We're a mix of veteran guys and young guys and we've got to get those young guys veteran experience in a hurry, and you want to play your young guys to get them experience but it's a catch -22. We don't want to be 'hey, we're looking to next year. We're just going to play our young guys.' We feel that we can win now, we want to win now and that is one of the reasons we're so disappointed about yesterday that we felt that we let them off the hook."