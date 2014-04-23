Four Browns players ready to make a bigger impact

If you look at the Buffalo Bills' sack leaders from 2013, there's a peculiar name on the list: Kyle Williams. The former fifth-round pick went from an average starter to Pro Bowl beast last season under Mike Pettine's tutelage, racking up 10.5 sacks from the defensive end position. Most 3-4 systems around the league predicate their pass rush mostly with outside linebackers. Not in Mike Pettine's. There will need to be one dominant pass rushing defensive end to emerge. On paper, It seems that guy could be Desmond Bryant, but don't count out Winn. The 295-pound Boise State alum finds himself behind 330-pound Ahtyba Rubin on the depth chart, but if he's coached to his potential, he could be on the field for most third downs.