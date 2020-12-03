Full list of causes Browns players will support Sunday through NFL's 2020 My Cause, My Cleats initiative

LB Tae Davis Sickle cell disease; University Hospitals One in 12 people carries the SCA gene, a prominent condition in the African-American community. Davis has the sickle cell trait and wants to educate others on what the disease entails, along with the pain it causes. https://www.uhhospitals.org/

G Michael Dunn Breast cancer awareness; American Cancer Society Dunn will be donating his cleats to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Breast Cancer Center. The American Cancer Society, a Browns Give Back First and Ten community partner, is dedicated helping those who face cancer with treatment and education. https://www.cancer.org/

DE Myles Garrett Social justice and youth education; Dr. Maya Angelou Foundation Dr. Maya Angelou was a poignant poet with a mission to support educational excellence and healthcare equity for all. She created the Dr. Maya Angelou Foundation in 2011 to help serve and honor the life and legacy of the world-known poet, incredible author and civil rights leader. http://www.drmayaangeloufoundation.org/about.html

CB A.J. Green Jessie Joy Rees Foundation (NEGU) The Jessie Joy Rees Foundation encourages families to “Never Ever Give Up” by bringing joy, opportunities to smile and encouragement to kids battling cancer so that they never let up on their dreams or endeavors. https://negu.org/

S Ronnie Harrison Jr. Social justice; National Urban League Harrison is supporting the National Urban League to continue the dialogue around social inequality in the country. https://nul.org/

WR Rashard Higgins Providence House Providence House protects at-risk children, supports families through crisis connecting them to resources and strengthens the communities by advocating for underserved families and demonstrating the lasting impact of prevention. https://www.provhouse.org/

TE Austin Hooper Children in foster care; OhioGuidestone; The Austin Hooper Foundation Hooper has been supporting OhioGuidestone this season through his foundation, “The Austin Hooper Foundation” to help support foster care families during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing children with an opportunity to find their mission and a career to be productive members of society. https://www.theaustinhooperfoundation.org/

T Chris Hubbard National Urban League/NAMI Hubbard is a strong advocate for mental health resources and awareness, particularly after going public with his decision to seek therapy as he and his wife Tamara battled infertility issues before conceiving their son, Creed. He serves as the Ambassador of The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization, dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Also, Hubbard will support the National Urban League to shed light on social and racial injustice issues in the country. https://www.nami.org/Home

LS Charley Hughlett American Diabetes Association Hughlett’s father, Jim, has been battling diabetes for the past 25 years. https://www.diabetes.org/

RB Kareem Hunt STOMP Out Bullying STOMP Out Bullying is the leading national anti-bullying and cyberbullying organization for kids and teens in the U.S. with the focus on bringing awareness and education to children, teens, parents, and schools to help minimize bullying through kindness, empathy and acceptance of others. https://www.stompoutbullying.org/

FB Andy Janovich Military appreciation; Hunting with Soldiers Throughout Janovich’s entire NFL career, he has proactively shown appreciation by honoring members of the armed forces. Hunting with Soldiers was created in 2007 with the mission of getting Combat Veterans into the outdoors to give them the healing from PTSD that nature can help provide by offering them the opportunity to go hunting and fishing at no cost to them. Additionally, Janovich was named the Browns Salute to Service honoree earlier this season for his efforts. https://www.huntingwithsoldiers.org/

RB D’Ernest Johnson Ocean Conservancy When trying to find a roster spot in the league, Johnson spent time with a friend working on a fishing boat in Key West, and that experience opened his eyes to the climate crisis and other issues affecting oceans. Oceanconservancy.org

S Karl Joseph Breast cancer awareness; American Cancer Society Joseph has consistently supported breast cancer awareness and wants to continue to make an impact by being an advocate in the space. https://www.cancer.org/

QB Case Keenum Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fellowship of Christian Athletes is a significant part of Keenum’s story as many athletes before him served as role models in his life. He credits the influence of those FCA athletes as helping him become who he is and reach where he is today. https://www.fca.org/

T Kendall Lamm Cancer awareness; American Cancer Society Lamm’s grandmother, Susan, served as his primary caregiver most of his life and battles breast cancer. The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives and leading the fight for a world without cancer. https://www.cancer.org/

WR Jarvis Landry Cystic Fibrosis; Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation One of Landry’s close high school friends had CF, resulting in Landry closely seeing and understanding the effects of the disease. The Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to positively impacting the lives of children and families facing socioeconomic disparities and/or chronic health conditions, including CF. https://iamjarvislandry.com/the-foundation

QB Baker Mayfield Special Olympics The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. https://www.specialolympics.org/

LB Montrel Meander Systemic racism; Mac10 Project/ G.O.T.C.H.A. Girls G.O.T.C.H.A. (Girls of Truth Christ Honor & Acceptance) seeks to ensure that young girls understand their value and worth in Jesus Christ. Their work is aimed at providing a mentoring approach to build confidence and self-esteem by the women before them. The Mac10 Project targets single parent homes to support during the holidays. https://gotcha79107.wixsite.com/ama806

S Jovante Moffatt Adoption; Save the Children Moffatt feels it is important to help youth find a stable home. As the world leader in protecting children from the physical and emotional wounds of war, Save the Children has been a lifeline for families fleeing violence in Syria, Venezuela, Myanmar and dozens of other crises around the world. https://www.savethechildren.org/

DT Larry Ogunjobi Childhood obesity; American Heart Association Prior to starting his football career in high school, Ogunjobi personally struggled with his weight and ultimately lost more than 100 pounds. To promote youth health and wellness, he has teamed up with the American Heart Association. https://www.heart.org/

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones Sickle cell anemia; American Red Cross The American Red Cross supports one of the most critical sickle cell treatments, which is blood transfusions. Sickle cell causes serious complications that includes severe pain, respiratory conditions, organ failure and even stroke. https://www.redcrossblood.org/

S Sheldrick Redwine Mental health; The Gloria Redwine Foundation The Gloria Redwine Foundation, named after his late grandmother, was created prior to the season to commit off-field passion for giving inner-city youth options in life as a tribute to his grandmother and her selfless heart.

LB Malcolm Smith Social justice; Color of Change Foundation The Color of Change Foundation was brought to Smith’s attention through a high school friend who works within the organization. He wants to raise awareness for the organization and its great service as a safe zone and voice for black people who might feel unprotected in America. https://colorofchange.org/

CB M.J. Stewart Jr. Epilepsy awareness; Epilepsy Foundation The Epilepsy Foundation aims to lead the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures and save lives. https://www.epilepsy.com/

FB Johnny Stanton Pediatric cancer care; Jessie Joy Rees Foundation (NEGU) Stanton currently serves as a “Never Ever Give Up” NEGU Ambassador. Their mission is to bring joy, opportunities to smile and encouragement to kids battling cancer so that they never let up on their dreams or endeavors. https://negu.org/

LB Sione Takitaki Cancer awareness; The Littlest Heroes Takitaki’s father, Vaimaua, passed away from adeno carcinoma and metastasis forms of cancer. http://thelittlestheroes.org/

WR Taywan Taylor Social justice; Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio After battling social inequalities, Taylor chose to support The Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio as he is committed to serving those in need during this time in Cleveland and to inspire youth that anything is possible. http://www.diversitycenterneo.org/

G Wyatt Teller The Lindy Infante Foundation The Lindy Infante Foundation provides access to sports for children in need. https://lindyinfantefoundation.org/

CB Tavierre Thomas Prostate cancer; American Cancer Society Thomas’ brother, Steven Brown, was diagnosed with prostate cancer. https://www.cancer.org/

DE Olivier Vernon Coats disease; Jack McGovern Coats Disease Foundation Vernon’s godson, Jeremiah, was two years old when one of his eyes started to reflect yellow, which resulted in a rush to the emergency room. They later discovered he had the rare Coats disease, which required multiple surgeries. While there is no cure for the disease, the Jack McGovern Coats Disease Foundation is raising funds for research and to give hope to kids like Jeremiah as they cope with their condition. https://coatsdiseasefoundation.org/

CB Denzel Ward Heart health; Make Them Know Your Name Foundation Ward’s father, Paul G. Ward Jr., passed away due to cardiac arrest that ultimately could have been prevented with earlier detection and intervention. “Make Them Know Your Name,” founded by Ward, is a mantra for Ward both on and off the field, inspired by his father. https://MTKYN.ORG/