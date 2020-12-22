G Joel Bitonio hosts 'Home Team Holiday Cheer' in partnership with Meijer to benefit City of Cleveland Recreation Centers

G Joel Bitonio is hosting "Home Team Holiday Cheer," in partnership with Meijer, to provide City of Cleveland Recreation Centers' 22 sites with a special holiday experience. Through the generosity of Bitonio's family and Meijer, two kids from each location will receive a $125 gift card to use as they please at Meijer and a Browns-themed gift bag. Additionally, five gaming systems were provided to City of Cleveland Recreation Centers as part of the event for everyone to enjoy.

Bitonio joined the festivities virtually by recording a holiday message for the children, who will have the opportunity to purchase presents at Meijer soon for themselves, family members and friends.

"We greatly appreciate everything that the City of Cleveland Recreation Centers does for the kids in our home town, and we hope that all of them can enjoy these gifts this holiday season and throughout the year," said Bitonio. "While Courtney and I will definitely miss shopping with the kids, it was important to us to still find a way bring a smile to their faces and create great memories for them this year. We also thank Meijer for their generosity in helping us make this a special holiday for as many of Cleveland's kids as possible."

"We are pleased to partner with the Bitonio family and the Cleveland Browns to support City of Cleveland Recreation Centers," said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving for Meijer, the Browns' Official Grocery Supercenter. "We hope these gifts will brighten the holiday seasons of local children and bring them a little extra fun as they play together year-round."

Bitonio, who has played every offensive snap since the start of the 2017 season, is an active participant in Browns Give Back's efforts to make a difference in education and youth football, as well as through the team's First and Ten volunteering movement. He and his wife, Courtney, create an annual holiday shopping event to benefit City of Cleveland Recreation Centers youth. While the Bitonio family could not join the kids in person this year due to the pandemic, they had a strong desire to ensure many of Cleveland's youth had a memorable holiday season.