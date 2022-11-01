Game Highlights: Browns vs. Bengals

Check out the best plays from the Browns' Week 8 matchup with the Bengals!
Game Highlights: Browns vs. Ravens
Check out the best plays from the Browns' Week 7 matchup with the Ravens
Game Highlights: Browns vs. Patriots
Check out the best plays from the Browns' Week 6 matchup with the Patriots
Game Highlights: Browns vs. Chargers
Check out the best plays from the Browns' Week 5 matchup with the Chargers
Game Highlights: Browns vs. Falcons
Check out the best plays from the Browns' Week 4 matchup with the Falcons
Game Highlights: Browns vs. Steelers
Check out the best plays from the Browns' Week 3 matchup with the Steelers
Game Highlights: Browns vs. Jets
Check out the best plays from the Browns' Week 2 matchup with the Jets
Game Highlights: Browns vs. Panthers
Check out the best plays from the Browns' Week 1 matchup with the Panthers
Game Highlights: Browns vs. Bears
Check out the best plays from the Browns' Week 3 preseason matchup with the Bears
Game Highlights: Browns vs. Eagles
Check out the best plays from the Browns' Week 2 preseason matchup with the Eagles
Game Highlights: Browns vs. Jaguars
Check out the best plays from the Browns' Week 1 preseason matchup with the Jaguars