Gameday Traffic and Parking Notice

If travelling westbound on I-90 from the east and intending to parking at the Municipal Lot, your travel time will be reduced by exiting at Exit 196, South Marginal Road, and following the roadway to the Municipal Lot.

If travelling westbound on I-90 from the east and intending to park on the North Marginal at one of the surface lots at Burke Airport or in that area, exit at E. 55th Street and follow North Marginal to the lots. Again, this will eliminate delays for you at E. 9th Street.

If travelling from the east westbound on I-90, and your intended parking location is off any of the major cross streets in downtown Cleveland, for example, Lakeside, St. Clair, Superior, Chester, and Euclid, follow I-90 west around Dead Man's Curve exiting at either at Superior/St. Clair, or Chester, or Prospect exit, and travel westbound to your intended parking destination.