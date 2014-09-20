Get Ready for Sunday's Home Game

The Cleveland Browns will celebrate cherished alumni and the 60th and 50th anniversary of the 1954 and 1964 NFL championship teams, respectively, this weekend, highlighted by a pregame Cleveland Browns Legends ceremony and on-field halftime recognition for members of the title-winning teams during the club's AFC North matchup against Baltimore on Sunday.

"We are honored to celebrate the 1954 and 1964 NFL championship teams' anniversaries and welcome two new respected members to the Cleveland Browns Legends on Sunday," said Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam. "It is a privilege to host close to 100 of our former players and their families as we recognize the men who helped establish the team that we and our passionate fans are so proud to represent today."

The Browns will induct former G Robert E. Jackson (1975-85) and TE Milt Morin (1966-75) into the Cleveland Browns Legends program during the Alumni Weekend Awards Dinner on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Haslam, General Manager Ray Farmer and President Alec Scheiner will also join the induction dinner, alongside a strong contingent of current and former Browns coaches, players and staff.

Jackson and Morin will be honored throughout Alumni Weekend (Friday-Sunday), with the events encompassing 93 Browns alumni and their families.

Among the prestigious alumni group involved in this weekend's festivities are five players from the 1954 championship team (DT Bob Gain, DB Ken Gorgal, RB Chet Hanulak, HB/WR Dub Jones and RB Fred Morrison) and 25 members of the 1964 championship team, including Jones (offensive backs coach), Pro Football Hall of Famers RB Jim Brown and WR Paul Warfield, QB Frank Ryan, G/T Dick Schafrath, and G John Wooten.

To begin the weekend, approximately 40 Browns alumni will reunite on Friday morning at Avon Oaks Country Club for the Fourth Annual Cleveland Browns Alumni Golf Outing.