Get Ready for Sunday's Home Game

Sep 20, 2014 at 04:58 AM
092114_weather_576jpg.jpeg

Sunday's forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms wit a 60% chance of rain.

100% Dawg Pound: The Journey

Know the opponent

Cleveland Browns Staff Writer Kevin Jones provides an analysis of what to expect from the Baltimore Ravens. Read More

092114_wtwf_576.jpg

Browns celebrate 1954 & 1964 championship teams, Legends

576_1964-Browns-Team.jpg

The Cleveland Browns will celebrate cherished alumni and the 60th and 50th anniversary of the 1954 and 1964 NFL championship teams, respectively, this weekend, highlighted by a pregame Cleveland Browns Legends ceremony and on-field halftime recognition for members of the title-winning teams during the club's AFC North matchup against Baltimore on Sunday.

"We are honored to celebrate the 1954 and 1964 NFL championship teams' anniversaries and welcome two new respected members to the Cleveland Browns Legends on Sunday," said Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam. "It is a privilege to host close to 100 of our former players and their families as we recognize the men who helped establish the team that we and our passionate fans are so proud to represent today."

The Browns will induct former G Robert E. Jackson (1975-85) and TE Milt Morin (1966-75) into the Cleveland Browns Legends program during the Alumni Weekend Awards Dinner on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Haslam, General Manager Ray Farmer and President Alec Scheiner will also join the induction dinner, alongside a strong contingent of current and former Browns coaches, players and staff.

Jackson and Morin will be honored throughout Alumni Weekend (Friday-Sunday), with the events encompassing 93 Browns alumni and their families.

Among the prestigious alumni group involved in this weekend's festivities are five players from the 1954 championship team (DT Bob Gain, DB Ken Gorgal, RB Chet Hanulak, HB/WR Dub Jones and RB Fred Morrison) and 25 members of the 1964 championship team, including Jones (offensive backs coach), Pro Football Hall of Famers RB Jim Brown and WR Paul Warfield, QB Frank Ryan, G/T Dick Schafrath, and G John Wooten.

To begin the weekend, approximately 40 Browns alumni will reunite on Friday morning at Avon Oaks Country Club for the Fourth Annual Cleveland Browns Alumni Golf Outing.

Article: How basketball and a plane ride ignited the Cleveland Browns 1964 championship team

DPD_092114_300.jpg

Dawg Pound Drive**

ou're invited to a pregame party with the Browns – don't miss music from The Moxies and DJ Steph Floss, the beer garden, food trucks, rock climbing wall, & giveaways PLUS appearances from Swagger and Browns Alumni. It's all happening starting at 10 AM on Dawg Pound Drive – located on the south side of FirstEnergy Stadium on Alfred Lerner Way. Oh, and admission is FREE! Learn More

082814-allclear.jpg

082814-fansquad.jpg

FIRSTTEN_LOGOwTAG_FINAL_200.jpg

Be in the Clear

The Cleveland Browns have implemented a NFL policy this year that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into FirstEnergy Stadium. Learn More

Follow @BrownsFanSquad on Twitter for help

Have a question? Send @BrownsFanSquad a tweet for assistance. Members of the Cleveland Browns Membership Services team will be monitoring Twitter activily starting 4 hours prior to kick-off through the end of the game. If you have any problems during your time at FirstEnergy Stadium let them know. Follow @BrownsFanSquad

Make Your Pledge Today!

Join thousands of #DawgPound members arond the world and help make a difference. Pledge to give 10 hours of your time at the First and Ten table on Dawg Pound Drive. Pledge to give ten

50% to Winner. 50% to Charity. 100% Worth it!

5050_raffle_logo_400.jpg

During the regular season, the Cleveland Browns Foundation will offer a 50/50 raffle for fans in attendance at each home game. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets from sellers and kiosks that will be located throughout FirstEnergy Stadium. 50% of the net proceeds will go to a lucky fan and 50% will benefit the Cleveland Browns Foundation to support education and youth development in northeast Ohio. Don't miss your chance to get in on the action! Learn More

Need a Lift?

fan-express-bus-576.jpg

The Browns Fan Express is giving fans a FREE lift to FirstEnergy Stadium for home games with departures at 11:00 AM and 12:00 PM from TownHall on W. 25th Street to W. 6th Street – just a quick walk to the game!

Need Parking? Find Parking.

Purchase parking passes for the Cleveland Browns now! Enjoy exclusive discounts at parking garages and private spaces near FirstEnergy Stadium, and book early to ensure you have a guaranteed reserved parking space for your next game. Arrive anytime, and your space will be waiting for you. No more driving around fighting for expensive parking for Browns games in Cleveland! Find Parking

Cleveland Browns Today: Ravens vs. Browns Preview

Photo Galleries: Jim Brown

Jim Brown Gallery

1964 Backfield
1 / 15

1964 Backfield

clevelandbrowns.com
Blanton Collier - Ed Ulinski - Jim Brown
3 / 15

Blanton Collier - Ed Ulinski - Jim Brown

clevelandbrowns.com
Bobby Mitchell - Jim Brown
4 / 15

Bobby Mitchell - Jim Brown

clevelandbrowns.com
Gene Hickerson - Jim Brown
7 / 15

Gene Hickerson - Jim Brown

clevelandbrowns.com
Jim Brown - Ernie Davis Basketball
10 / 15

Jim Brown - Ernie Davis Basketball

clevelandbrowns.com
Photo Galleries: Paul Brown

Paul Brown Gallery

Ed Modzelewski, Paul Brown and Otto Graham in 1955.
1 / 8

Ed Modzelewski, Paul Brown and Otto Graham in 1955.

clevelandbrowns.com
Paul Brown and Indians pitcher Bob Feller.
2 / 8

Paul Brown and Indians pitcher Bob Feller.

clevelandbrowns.com
Paul Brown at age 6 with Fletcher Bowe, in Marion, Ohio.
3 / 8

Paul Brown at age 6 with Fletcher Bowe, in Marion, Ohio.

clevelandbrowns.com
Paul Brown coaching at practive at the Great Lakes Naval Academy.
4 / 8

Paul Brown coaching at practive at the Great Lakes Naval Academy.

clevelandbrowns.com
Paul Brown coaching at Ohio State University.
5 / 8

Paul Brown coaching at Ohio State University.

clevelandbrowns.com
Paul Brown the day he was appointed coach at Ohio State University.
6 / 8

Paul Brown the day he was appointed coach at Ohio State University.

clevelandbrowns.com
Paul Brown with the Massillon High School football team in 1925.
7 / 8

Paul Brown with the Massillon High School football team in 1925.

clevelandbrowns.com
