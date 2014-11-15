Get Ready for Sunday's Home Game: Texans vs. Browns

Sunday's forecast calls for a 50% chance of percipitation, cloudy skies, and a kickoff temperature of 41 degrees
Know the opponent Cleveland Browns Staff Writer Kevin Jones provides an analysis of what to expect from the Houston Texans. Read More
"It sucks," said Billy Winn, who will see an increase of reps with the loss of Taylor. "Injuries are a huge part of the game. We have the guys that we need to carry the flag and get the task done."
In addition to Winn, Sione Fua will see more playing time and coach Mike Pettine also singled out Desmond Bryant as a player who has been playing well and need to maintain his performance.
"Those guys all know that they need to step up," said Pettine.
See who else will be starting and sitting against the Texans. Read More
