Get Ready for Sunday's Home Game: Texans vs. Browns

The Cleveland Browns have implemented a NFL policy this year that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into FirstEnergy Stadium. Learn More

Have a question? Send @BrownsFanSquad a tweet for assistance. Members of the Cleveland Browns Membership Services team will be monitoring Twitter activily starting 4 hours prior to kick-off through the end of the game. If you have any problems during your time at FirstEnergy Stadium let them know. Follow @BrownsFanSquad

Earlier this week the Browns First and Ten Tuesday event saluted those who serve our country! #give10 and share how you have extend military appreciation as the game on Sunday will celebrate the Browns Salute to Service. Be part of the First and Ten movement.