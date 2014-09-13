News

Get Ready for Sunday's Home Opener

Sep 13, 2014 at 09:42 AM
091414_weather_576.jpg

Sunday's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of rain.

100% Dawg Pound: The Journey

Know the opponent

Cleveland Browns Staff Writer Kevin Jones provides an analysis of what to expect from the New Orleans Saints. Read More

091414_wtwf_576.jpg

091314_DPD_Cover_Photo.jpg

Dawg Pound Drive**

It's new. It's interactive. IT'S FREE! Dawg Pound Drive -- The Cleveland Browns pregame. Don't miss music, food trucks, a Browns Beer Garden, and MORE. It's all happening next to FirstEnergy Stadium on Alfred Lerner Way starting at 10:00 AM with music from DJ Steph Floss and a star appearance by Swagger before the Browns vs. Saints game! Learn More

082814-allclear.jpg

082814-fansquad.jpg

Be in the Clear

The Cleveland Browns have implemented a NFL policy this year that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into FirstEnergy Stadium. Learn More

Follow @BrownsFanSquad on Twitter for help

Have a question? Send @BrownsFanSquad a tweet for assistance. Members of the Cleveland Browns Membership Services team will be monitoring Twitter activily starting at 4pm through the end of tonigh'ts game. If you have any problems during your time at FirstEnergy Stadium let them know. Follow @BrownsFanSquad

[**50% to W

5050_raffle_logo_400.jpg

inner. 50% to Charity. 100% Worth it! **](http://www.clevelandbrowns.com/foundation/50-50-raffle.html)

During the regular season, the Cleveland Browns Foundation will offer a 50/50 raffle for fans in attendance at each home game. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets from sellers and kiosks that will be located throughout FirstEnergy Stadium. 50% of the net proceeds will go to a lucky fan and 50% will benefit the Cleveland Browns Foundation to support education and youth development in northeast Ohio. Don't miss your chance to get in on the action! Learn More

Cleveland Browns Today: Saints vs. Browns Preview

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

