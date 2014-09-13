Get Ready for Sunday's Home Opener

During the regular season, the Cleveland Browns Foundation will offer a 50/50 raffle for fans in attendance at each home game. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets from sellers and kiosks that will be located throughout FirstEnergy Stadium. 50% of the net proceeds will go to a lucky fan and 50% will benefit the Cleveland Browns Foundation to support education and youth development in northeast Ohio. Don't miss your chance to get in on the action! Learn More