Get to know Tyvis Powell, the newest Brown, a former Buckeye and Cleveland native

Tyvis Powell is the newest member of the Browns​.

The former Ohio State standout and Cleveland native enters his second NFL season and figures to add depth at the safety position.

Here are some things to know:

— Powell, 22, joins a Browns secondary that includes safeties Derrick Kindred, Ed Reynolds II, Jordan Poyer and Tracy Howard. Cleveland returns cornerbacks in two-time Pro Bowler Joe Haden and Jamar Taylor, who received a three-year contract extension after a breakout season.

— Powell spent last season in Seattle and played in eight games for the Seahawks, where he mostly served as a contributor on special teams. In January, Powell was waived in order to make room for veteran returner Devin Hester being "regarded as something of an organization favorite," according to the Seattle Times.

— Powell joined Seattle as an undrafted free agent and made the 53-man roster in September. Said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll of Powell after a preseason game against Kansas City: "I don't remember a first-year guy having a first game that was that obvious like that. It was very impressive."

— Before that, Powell was a three-year starter for the Buckeyes, where he amassed 112 tackles and eight interceptions. Some highlights include: earning Defensive MVP of the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship and a game-winning interception at Michigan in overtime. Powell was part of an Ohio State class that included Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, Jets linebacker Darron Lee, Saints safety Vonn Bell and receiver Michael Thomas.

— Powell, who graduated with a degree in sports industry in three years, declared for the draft after his junior season and was projected to be a mid-round pick. Instead, Powell went unexpectedly undrafted and landed in Seattle a few weeks later.