Getting to know Nate Burleson

If you were a type of food, what food would you be? -- Kiwi. It's a little bit exotic, but it tastes good.
Favorite cereal? -- Fruity pebbles all the way. 100 percent best cereal ever.
Believe in big foot? – Yes, 100 percent. I do believe he's real.
Fastest teammate? -- Tossup between Josh Gordon and Andrew Hawkins.
Favorite holiday? -- Thanksgiving. I love it. Good food. Good family.
Super power? -- Invisibility
Who eats the most on the team? -- You can just go ahead and put the whole defensive line in that category. Those are some big boys.
Brown or Orange? -- Brown
Favorite subject in school? -- English, that's when I fell in love with poetry.
What round are you drafting yourself in fantasy football? -- This year? Oh man, I'm a sleeper. So I'll say draft me late, but y'all are getting big numbers.
One celebrity to be your uncle? -- That's tough. Jimi Hendrix.
Best hands on the team? -- You're looking at them baby!
Favorite sports movie? -- Above The Rim
First car? -- Old school beat up 1996 Kia Sephia in college. But I was pushing it. And I had the fake pop rims I got from Walmart!
Do you dance at weddings? -- I dance everywhere I go. Music runs my life. Show you a dance move? I'll wait till we get in the end zone for that.