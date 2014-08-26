Give 10: My community service to Cleveland

I moved to Cleveland from Washington D.C. nearly five months ago.

As I reflected on my experience so far over the phone with my mom, she asked me: have you done anything to make Cleveland a better place to live?

No, I hadn't.

I'd been glued to my computer, typing up practice reports, feature stories. I'd been out on West 25th, trying to make new friends.

But I hadn't made time to see the real Cleveland. I hadn't made time to #Give10 hours to the community.

All of that changed last Thursday. My entire outlook would be forever altered on the city I now call home.

A torrential Ohio summer downpour had suddenly stopped in its tracks. The steamy August pavement on Perkins Avenue was glistening. The street is nestled five minutes outside the downtown hub of Cleveland. Older brick buildings and barbwire fencing line the avenue. It's not exactly a glamorous part of town.

Cars bristled in out of the parking lot of the Kids In Need Resource Center. When you walk inside of the center, it looks like *Office Depot's *hip younger cousin. The converted warehouse is stocked full of every school supply imaginable – all donated. Backpacks, classroom sets of novels and cell phone cases serve as the luxury items.

My duty was simple: help teachers carry loads of supplies to their cars.

Obviously, the Kids In Need Resource Center is for underprivileged kids. But the children never step foot in the center. To qualify to shop at the Kids In Need Resource Center, a teacher must teach at a school where 65 percent of the students are eligible for reduced lunch. The center sees around 40 teachers per day every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Poverty's hand is a heavy one in Cleveland's school districts. Last year the center saw more than 2,000 different teachers enter its doors.