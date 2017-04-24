Giving has no offseason for Gary Barnidge

Gary Barnidge is committed to the community – locally and globally. During the past five offseasons, Barnidge has brought the game of football, along with plenty of memories and smiles, overseas to children throughout the world. Barnidge and two of his former Louisville teammates created the nonprofit "American Football Without Barriers" (AFWB), with the goal of spreading American football to other countries while teaching kids the life skills the sport brings to the table. During his fifth annual camp and charity visit this past offseason, Barnidge along with other NFL players, including co-founder Breno Giacomini of the New York Jets, headed to Helsinki, Finland. The trip continued the goal of spreading the knowledge of football and the opportunity to play and learn the game. After successful camps in China (2013), Brazil (2014), Turkey (2015), and Egypt (2016), Barnidge rallied former teammates and other players from around the NFL to head to Finland for the first-ever AFWB International camp in Europe. Barnidge and players spent their time teaching on-field technical football skill and leadership to youth, women and men part of SAJL – a Finnish government approved non-profit organization that promotes American Football. Currently SAJL has over 3,000 athletes involved with the organization. AFWB also held Coaches Clinics with in-class instruction and on-field implementation.