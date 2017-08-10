Going to the Game: Browns vs. Saints

Gameday Traffic and Parking Notice

Fans attending the Browns vs. Saints game should take note of the following traffic alerts. Read More



Parking lots, managed by the City of Cleveland, located near the stadium are pass only and expected to reach max capacity prior to kickoff. No cash parking will be accepted.

Browns fans may also reserve normal cash or private parking spaces in nearby parking garages and lots through Parking Panda.

For more information regarding downtown transportation options, please click here to visit the Downtown Cleveland Alliance's website. NOTE: All parking lots next to FirstEnergy Stadium will be accessible to fans with passes only.

Waze Driving Directions

The Browns have partnered with Waze to give you the best experience possible to get to and from tomorrow's game. Access Waze from the Browns mobile app or download it for free at www.waze.com/get for iOS and Android and see real-time traffic, find optimal routes, avoid game-related closures and more.

Mobile Ticketing

Use the Browns mobile app on your smart phone to access your 2017 game tickets. To access your mobile tickets through the Browns mobile app, follow these steps. To download the Browns mobile app click here.