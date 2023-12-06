S Grant Delpit voices his opinion on having a Pro Bowl-caliber season

This season, Delpit has 74 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery through 12 games. Pro Football Focus has rated him the 13th-best safety in the AFC. Despite what the analytics say about Delpit, the film shows him being where he needs to be on the field, making tackles and not getting beaten for touchdowns.

"Cut the tape on," Delpit said. "NFL is about giving up plays, and if you are not giving up plays, then you are playing at a high level. It's hard not to give up plays in the NFL. Sometimes the ball finds guys, but if you are not giving up plays, you are playing at a high level."

According to PFF, Delpit was leading all safeties in defensive stops with 22 through the first nine weeks of the season. He is also in the top five in tackles amongst safeties in the AFC. Delpit is a big reason why the Browns have only given up 2,078 passing yards this season, which leads the NFL.

Delpit's ability to see things before they happen is one of the traits his teammates love about his game. His understanding of football helps him be in the right spots to make plays.

"He flies around and is one of the engines for this defense," CB Martin Emerson Jr. said. "His style of play is physical, and he gets to the ball. That's him, relentless and resilient."

Delpit spoke about what making the Pro Bowl meant to him, but he wanted to reassure everyone that winning was still his top priority.