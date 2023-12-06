S Grant Delpit voices his opinion on having a Pro Bowl-caliber season

During their Monday night game in Week 2 against a division rival in the Steelers, S Grant Delpit made an impressive play to force the first turnover of the season for the Browns. On the Steelers' first possession, Delpit made a diving interception on third down, which put the Browns in the red zone.
It's one of the many defensive plays he's made in his third season in the NFL. Pro Bowl voting is open, and the Browns have several defensive players that could make the game this season. Delpit is one of those players looking to make his first-ever Pro Bowl.
In his third season in the NFL, Delpit has only missed two games in his career, which came in his rookie season. After starting only seven out of 15 games his rookie year, Delpit started 16 out of 17 games for the Browns in his second season.
He ended his sophomore campaign with four interceptions, 105 tackles and 10 pass deflections. This season, Delpit has taken more of a leadership role by taking pride in not giving up plays and doing what's best for the team.
"My biggest improvement is being that leader on the defense that makes everyone around me better," Delpit said. "Good players make plays, but great players make others around them better."
This season, Delpit has 74 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery through 12 games. Pro Football Focus has rated him the 13th-best safety in the AFC. Despite what the analytics say about Delpit, the film shows him being where he needs to be on the field, making tackles and not getting beaten for touchdowns.
"Cut the tape on," Delpit said. "NFL is about giving up plays, and if you are not giving up plays, then you are playing at a high level. It's hard not to give up plays in the NFL. Sometimes the ball finds guys, but if you are not giving up plays, you are playing at a high level."
According to PFF, Delpit was leading all safeties in defensive stops with 22 through the first nine weeks of the season. He is also in the top five in tackles amongst safeties in the AFC. Delpit is a big reason why the Browns have only given up 2,078 passing yards this season, which leads the NFL.
Delpit's ability to see things before they happen is one of the traits his teammates love about his game. His understanding of football helps him be in the right spots to make plays.
"He flies around and is one of the engines for this defense," CB Martin Emerson Jr. said. "His style of play is physical, and he gets to the ball. That's him, relentless and resilient."
Delpit spoke about what making the Pro Bowl meant to him, but he wanted to reassure everyone that winning was still his top priority.
"Pro Bowl is a reflection on what you do on the field," Delpit said. "It says your peers respect you, fans respect you and that you are making plays all over. It feels good just to be in the conversation of getting there. Everybody wants to make it, but I want to win also. With winning comes that and if I make it, I make."