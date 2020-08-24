Grant Delpit being evaluated for Achilles injury, will undergo further testing

Aug 24, 2020 at 04:37 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

082420_delpit

Grant Delpit, the promising rookie safety who was poised to play a significant role on the Browns defense, suffered an Achilles injury at Monday's practice.

Delpit will undergo further testing on the injury, which he suffered during individual drills in the early portion of Monday's practice.

A second-round pick out of LSU, Delpit entered training camp at full strength after dealing with a high ankle sprain throughout his final college season. He'd primarily seen action with the second-team defense through the first part of training camp but would fill in for Karl Joseph on the first team on days Joseph rested.

Delpit, who hails from Houston, won the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the nation's top defensive back. He was a unanimous first-team All-American in 2018, when he racked up 74 tackles (9.5 for loss, five sacks), five interceptions and nine pass breakups. He followed this past year with second-team All-American honors after compiling 65 tackles, 4.5 for loss, two sacks, two interceptions and seven pass breakups for the undefeated, national champion Tigers.

