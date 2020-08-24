Grant Delpit being evaluated for Achilles injury, will undergo further testing

Grant Delpit, the promising rookie safety who was poised to play a significant role on the Browns defense, suffered an Achilles injury at Monday's practice.

Delpit will undergo further testing on the injury, which he suffered during individual drills in the early portion of Monday's practice.

A second-round pick out of LSU, Delpit entered training camp at full strength after dealing with a high ankle sprain throughout his final college season. He'd primarily seen action with the second-team defense through the first part of training camp but would fill in for Karl Joseph on the first team on days Joseph rested.