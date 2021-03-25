Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announces Cleveland Power of Sport Summit

Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and the Cleveland Browns announced the Cleveland Power of Sport Summit presented by KeyBank and FirstEnergy Foundation will be held on April 29 – May 1, 2021 at Progressive Field and online. This free public event will celebrate themes of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) that demonstrates the power of sport to be a catalyst for positive change. The three-day event will be held in conjunction with the 2021 NFL Draft.

The goal of the Cleveland Power of Sport Summit is to allow attendees to explore new ideas, embrace differences and enact positive change in the communities they represent.

To achieve these goals, the Summit will feature local and national organizations addressing topics related to adaptive sports, gender equity, LGBTQIA+ athletes, mental health and racial equality.

"We are excited to announce that the Cleveland Power of Sport Summit will take place in conjunction with the 2021 NFL Draft through the invaluable support of our community and Velocity partners," David Gilbert, President and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission. "It's our goal to extend the impact of these major sporting events within our community to create meaningful discussion and programs that showcase the power of sport."

"With the NFL Draft coming to Cleveland, we as a community have a great opportunity to further advance important conversations and awareness about diversity, equality and inclusion, as well as social justice, through the Power of Sport Summit," said Vice President of Community Relations Jenner Tekancic. "Along with our partners at the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and many local and national leaders, we are honored to host this event that will hopefully spark meaningful dialogue and mindfulness in our city throughout the weekend and beyond for the betterment of all."

The Summit will feature four learning zones including the Equality Lounge powered by The Female Quotient and Cleveland Browns, Digital Learning Lounge, Community Corner and Workshops, Demos and Exhibits presented by University Hospitals.

The Equality Lounge will feature keynote speakers and panel discussions on topics associated with DE&I in sports as curated by The Female Quotient. This lounge will also have a virtual component.

The Digital Learning Lounge is a collection of short videos and virtual education pieces exploring the power of sport to create community change. This lounge is accessible virtually from April 1 – May 15.

Community Corner activities, community engagement opportunities and educational resources located on-site and provided by local organizations specializing in the DE&I space.

Workshops, Demos and Exhibits area will encourage attendees to use their senses to have impactful experiences and view the world in a new way.

Event is free and open to the public. Registration is required and available online.

This event will be held both in-person at Progressive Field and online on Thursday, April 29 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, April 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 4p.m. More information on the Summit is available here. A complete schedule of events is forthcoming.

The Cleveland Power of Sport Summit continues to be planned as a socially distant event with both in-person and virtual components. The health of our attendees is our utmost priority and comprehensive COVID-19 protocols including wearing masks and practicing social distancing will be enforced throughout the event. Our team and partners are in close communication with local health officials and continue to be flexible and respond to changes that may be necessitated.

The Summit is hosted by Velocity, a community-wide initiative of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission to support and maximize the community impact of hosting some of the most significant events in sports. In addition to the 2019 MLB All-Star Week, Cleveland will host the 2021 NFL Draft, 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend and 2024 NCAA DI Women's Final Four. Community events provide opportunities to extend each event's footprint in Northeast Ohio. These programs will highlight important social issues such as diversity and inclusion and provide opportunities to underserved populations. More information about Velocity can be found at velocitycle.org.

In addition to the team's commitment to diversity and social justice efforts, the Browns Give Back to Northeast Ohio with a commitment to education and youth football while engaging the community through the team's signature First and Ten volunteer movement. As part of the Cleveland Power of Sport Summit, Browns representatives will be participating in various panels, and the team will also help provide additional educational resources and activations throughout the event. For more information about Browns Give Back,

visit http://www.clevelandbrowns.com/brownsgiveback.