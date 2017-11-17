News

Gregg Williams opens up on loss of Jamie Collins: 'What a great person'

Nov 17, 2017 at 07:45 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

CLEVELAND — The Browns will be without one of their best players in linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. this weekend and for the remainder of the season.

But defensive coordinator Gregg Williams on Friday wanted to talk about Collins, who suffered an MCL injury last weekend in Detroit, the human being.

"What a great person," Williams said. "I think about him more than the production, development on defense. That bothers me more."

Williams, who has praised Collins in the past for things both on and off the field, grew somewhat sentimental when talking about the loss of the Pro Bowl linebacker and captain. Collins, a fifth-year player, was traded to Cleveland last season and re-signed with the team last winter. He had 31 tackles, a sack and an interception in six games.

Since taking over the Browns' defense in January, Williams has pointed to Collins as an important cog in a young but promising group. "I look at all of them – I told them all this week – like my sons," he said. Williams also intimated he's tough on Collins, who was a star for the Patriots when they won the Super Bowl in 2014, because he cares about him.

"When I stop caring is when I don't talk to you. That's just part of those type of things," he said. "I care about Jamie because you guys don't get to see behind the scenes, all the other little bitty things he does."

Williams praised Collins' leadership, attitude and awareness, which is "some of the best I've ever been around."

"Some (former Redskins safety) Sean Taylor type of awareness, and I've told you that is the best player I have ever coached," said Williams, who coached the late Taylor from 2004-07. "I worry about him."

Williams now hopes Collins joins fellow captain Joe Thomas, who suffered a season-ending triceps injury last month, as an extra set of eyes on the practice field.

"I'm going to turn him into a coach," he said with a smile, "and get him to help as much as he can around here once his knee settles down."​

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising