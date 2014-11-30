Halftime: Browns 3, Bills 0

The Cleveland Browns lead the Buffalo Bills 3-0 at the half.





Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer has taken command of the offense, throwing an array of quick-hitting passes out of the no-huddle offense to keep Buffalo's defense off-guard.





But both of Cleveland's long drives ended without touchdowns.





A 15-play, 91 yarder in the first quarter ended with a Billy Cundiff 22-yard field goal. A second quarter, 13-play, 61-yard drive was even more disappointing, as Cundiff pushed a 37-yard attempt wide right.





Hoyer committed one costly mistake late in the second half. There was a miscommunication on a throw to Josh Gordon and the receiver didn't turn for the ball. Bills safety Da'Norris Searcy intercepted the pass, putting Buffalo in scoring position. But Joe Haden blocked Dan Carpenter's 53-yard field goal attempt right before the half and the Browns walked away damage-free.



It's been the Browns' defense who has asserted control. The Bills have only 20 yards rushing and quarterback Kyle Orton hasn't been much better.





When the Bills threatened inside the red zone early in the second quarter, safety Jim Leonhard picked off Orton in the end zone.





If the first half is any indication, this game will be decided on field position and whichever team can commit the least amount of mistakes.





BROWNS STATS

QB Brian Hoyer – 14/23, 161 yards, interception

Browns rushing attack – 17 carries, 36 yards

WR Josh Gordon – 6 catches, 57 yards

WR Miles Austin – 3 catches, 53 yards

LB Craig Robertson – 5 tackles

DB Jim Leonhard – 2 tackles, 1 INT





BILLS STATS

QB Kyle Orton – 9/16, 77 yards, interception

Bills Rushing attack – 7 carries, 20 yards

WR Sammy Watkins – 1 catch, 5 yards

LB Nigel Bradham – 8 tackles, 1 sack



Photos from the first-half

