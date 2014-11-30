News

Halftime: Browns 3, Bills 0

Nov 30, 2014 at 06:24 AM
113014-clevsbuf-half-576.jpg

The Cleveland Browns lead the Buffalo Bills 3-0 at the half.


Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer has taken command of the offense, throwing an array of quick-hitting passes out of the no-huddle offense to keep Buffalo's defense off-guard.


But both of Cleveland's long drives ended without touchdowns.


A 15-play, 91 yarder in the first quarter ended with a Billy Cundiff 22-yard field goal. A second quarter, 13-play, 61-yard drive was even more disappointing, as Cundiff pushed a 37-yard attempt wide right.


Hoyer committed one costly mistake late in the second half. There was a miscommunication on a throw to Josh Gordon and the receiver didn't turn for the ball. Bills safety Da'Norris Searcy intercepted the pass, putting Buffalo in scoring position. But Joe Haden blocked Dan Carpenter's 53-yard field goal attempt right before the half and the Browns walked away damage-free.
 
It's been the Browns' defense who has asserted control. The Bills have only 20 yards rushing and quarterback Kyle Orton hasn't been much better.


When the Bills threatened inside the red zone early in the second quarter, safety Jim Leonhard picked off Orton in the end zone.


If the first half is any indication, this game will be decided on field position and whichever team can commit the least amount of mistakes.


BROWNS STATS
QB Brian Hoyer – 14/23, 161 yards, interception  
Browns rushing attack – 17 carries, 36 yards
WR Josh Gordon – 6 catches, 57 yards
WR Miles Austin – 3 catches, 53 yards
LB Craig Robertson – 5 tackles
DB Jim Leonhard – 2 tackles, 1 INT


BILLS STATS
QB Kyle Orton – 9/16, 77 yards, interception
Bills Rushing attack – 7 carries, 20 yards
WR Sammy Watkins – 1 catch, 5 yards
LB Nigel Bradham – 8 tackles, 1 sack

Photos from the first-half

Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills

Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
1 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
2 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
3 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
4 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
5 / 21
Photo By AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
6 / 21
Photo By AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
7 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
8 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
9 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
10 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
11 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
12 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
13 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
14 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
15 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
16 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
17 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
18 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
19 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
20 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
21 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3


This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising