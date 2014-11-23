News

Halftime: Falcons 14, Browns 13

Nov 23, 2014 at 06:24 AM
112314-clevsatl-half-576.jpg

The Atlanta Falcons lead the Cleveland Browns 14-13 at halftime.

The Falcons struck the scoreboard in the first quarter on a 24-yard pass from Matt Ryan to Julio Jones.

The Browns controlled much of the game the rest of the half. Isaiah Crowell ran into the end zone untouched for an 11-yard touchdown. Most of that drive was setup by two Brian Hoyer passes to Josh Gordon for 36 yards.

In the second quarter the Browns forced two turnovers – a Joe Haden interception and a Paul Kruger sack-fumble – but Cleveland's offense was only able to convert those opportunities into two Billy Cundiff field goals.

Right before the half, Hoyer threw an interception to Kemal Ishmael, setting up the Falcons. Ryan found Jacquizz Rodgers on an eight-yard touchdown pass, taking the lead and momentum into halftime.

STATS

Matt Ryan: 12-of-22, 161 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception

Brian Hoyer: 11-for-22, 151 yards, 0 touchdowns, 1 interception

Falcons rushing attack:  14 carries, 41 yards

Browns rushing attack: 14 carries, 45 yards, one touchdown

Julio Jones: 3 catches, 50 yards, one touchdown

Josh Gordon: 4 catches, 70 yards

Photos from the first-half

Regular Season Game 11: Browns vs. Falcons

Regular Season Game 11: Browns vs. Falcons
1 / 13
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 11: Browns vs. Falcons
2 / 13
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 11: Browns vs. Falcons
3 / 13
Photo by AP Images
No Title
4 / 13
No Title
5 / 13
Regular Season Game 11: Browns vs. Falcons
6 / 13
Photo by ClevelandBrowns.com
Regular Season Game 11: Browns vs. Falcons
7 / 13
Photo by ClevleandBrowns.com
Regular Season Game 11: Browns vs. Falcons
8 / 13
Photo by ClevelandBrowns.com
Regular Season Game 11: Browns vs. Falcons
9 / 13
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 11: Browns vs. Falcons
10 / 13
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 11: Browns vs. Falcons
11 / 13
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 11: Browns vs. Falcons
12 / 13
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 11: Browns vs. Falcons
13 / 13
Photo by AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising