Halftime: Falcons 14, Browns 13

The Atlanta Falcons lead the Cleveland Browns 14-13 at halftime.

The Falcons struck the scoreboard in the first quarter on a 24-yard pass from Matt Ryan to Julio Jones.

The Browns controlled much of the game the rest of the half. Isaiah Crowell ran into the end zone untouched for an 11-yard touchdown. Most of that drive was setup by two Brian Hoyer passes to Josh Gordon for 36 yards.

In the second quarter the Browns forced two turnovers – a Joe Haden interception and a Paul Kruger sack-fumble – but Cleveland's offense was only able to convert those opportunities into two Billy Cundiff field goals.

Right before the half, Hoyer threw an interception to Kemal Ishmael, setting up the Falcons. Ryan found Jacquizz Rodgers on an eight-yard touchdown pass, taking the lead and momentum into halftime.

STATS

Matt Ryan: 12-of-22, 161 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception

Brian Hoyer: 11-for-22, 151 yards, 0 touchdowns, 1 interception

Falcons rushing attack: 14 carries, 41 yards

Browns rushing attack: 14 carries, 45 yards, one touchdown

Julio Jones: 3 catches, 50 yards, one touchdown