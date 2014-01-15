News

Haslam message: Coach search worth wait

Jan 15, 2014 at 08:38 AM
Carucci_Call_Haslam_600_011514.jpg

We all want the Browns to have their new head coach by now.

Since the end of the regular season, we've seen five other NFL teams hire new head coaches. A sixth reportedly is in the process of doing so.

That leaves the Browns as the only club of the league's 32 without a coach, and that, understandably, has prompted a range of fan reaction from concern to outright panic. It has brought about a fair share of mockery and ridicule and outrage from all corners of the league, but especially from the people emotionally invested in all things Browns.

The typical questions that those of us who cover the team are asked go as follows: "Does anybody want this job? Can they actually get anybody to take this job? Do the people running the team have any idea what they're doing?"

That last question, for all intents and purposes, was the reason for the letter, posted on ClevelandBrowns.com, that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam wrote to the team's fans to update them on the coaching search.

This was, to say the least, an unprecedented step. But it absolutely needed to be done. We all have been desperate to hear something, anything, from the men in charge of finding the next man to guide the Browns on the field.

The main point Haslam made was that the team has a strong commitment to finding the "right person" to coach the Browns.

And to that end, the Browns, as the owner explained, are remaining true to the plan they've had from the very start that if they wanted to interview all of the candidates on their list, they "may need to wait until (some) have completed their participation in the playoffs." The names of coaches in the postseason who have been connected to the Browns are Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Adam Gase, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Although there are other major factors in their respective teams' playing for conference championships Sunday, the fact they are part of a deep playoff run speaks volumes about their credentials.

Yes, the Browns do have a plan. Yes, they are following it. And with good reason.

Consider that:

Of the 16 head coaches hired from a team that advanced at least to its conference championship,14 were given their first NFL head-coaching position; 14 led their new teams to the playoffs (one of the coaches that didn't had a 10-6 season); 11 led their new teams to the playoffs within their first two seasons; six advanced to the conference championship within the first three years; three advanced to the Super Bowl within the first three years.

The primary takeaway from Haslam's message? That it's reasonable to conclude that the waiting, although it might be the hardest part, is going to be worth the trouble.

Until Haslam's letter, there was a pronounced silence about the Browns' head-coaching search, with the only "updates" coming from media reports quoting "league sources."

It's fairly common for teams not to provide much, if any, information on such matters, mainly in the interest of competition. Why let other clubs that might very well be pursuing the very same people you are know all of the who/what/where of your search?

However, when the process extends as long as this one has, you run the risk of having others, namely the media, dictate pretty much everything that the outside world knows and believes about how you're going about your business. To date, what they know, or at least think they know, and what they believe is beyond negative.

The time had come to hear from someone who actually does know what the Browns are doing to find a new head coach.

Enter Haslam and a letter that explained the Browns have "purposefully been very methodical" in their approach. He stressed the importance of their staying "disciplined to this process and to interview all of the candidates" on their list.

The process might very well be taking far longer than any of us would prefer, but what does it matter if, in the end, the Browns do land that "right person?"

>> *Carucci's Call is presented by Revol Wireless. Save With Us.*

>>Be sure to tune in Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET, for "Cleveland Browns Daily, Driven by Liberty Ford" on ESPN 850 WKNR or catch the live stream right here on ClevelandBrowns.com. >>Have a question for "Cleveland Browns Daily, Driven by Liberty Ford"? Ask me at Twitter.com/viccarucci or by e-mail at daily@clevelandbrowns.com or by calling 855-363-2459.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising