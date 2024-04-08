Haslam Sports Group Chief of Strategy and Corporate Development Joshua Glessing named to Sports Business Journal's Forty Under 40

BEREA, Ohio – Today, Sports Business Journal, the leading sports trade publication, announced Joshua Glessing, Chief of Strategy and Corporate Development of Haslam Sports Group (HSG) and Columbus Crew President of Business Operations to its 2024 Forty Under 40 list.

Glessing joined HSG in 2019, which was the same year the organization was founded by Cleveland Browns Managing Partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam. In his leadership role, Glessing focuses on strategic business and growth initiatives for the expansive HSG portfolio of companies including the Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew, Milwaukee Bucks, HSG Ventures and HSG Real Estate. Additionally, he leads all mergers and acquisitions activity including the identification and execution of opportunities to grow the HSG portfolio through investment and acquisition.

"Since joining HSG in 2019, I've had the honor to work for a best-in-class organization that continues to strive for excellence and push the sports business forward while making an impact in our communities," said Glessing. "I want to thank the Haslam and Johnson families as well as the entire HSG leadership team for their direction and commitment to constantly raising the bar to the highest level and I'm so excited to be a part of it."

"Josh is an incredibly talented leader and has been an extremely valuable contributor to Haslam Sports Group during his tenure here, setting the standard for us all across our business," said Haslam Sports Group Chief Operating Officer David Jenkins. "We're so proud of him for being selected as a member of this year's 'Forty Under 40' class and know that he is incredibly deserving of this recognition."

Glessing led the acquisition activity including the identification and execution of HSG's acquisition of a shared controlling interest in the Milwaukee Bucks. He has also helped steer the development of a mixed-use real-estate project, Astor Park, adjacent to Lower.com Field in Columbus.

He also oversees the development and investment strategy of HSG Ventures, an investment vehicle focused on investing in sports, entertainment, media and technology which is consistently growing. Select HSG Ventures investments include WNBA (league-level), StatusPro, Misfits Gaming Group, Courtside VC, Wicket, Jackpot.com and others. He currently also serves as the President of Business Operations for the Columbus Crew.