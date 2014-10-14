Community

Hats Off To Our Heroes

Oct 14, 2014 at 03:23 AM
Brian Nelson
HOTOH-101414_576.jpg

Hats Off to Our Heroes: The Cleveland Browns welcomed members of the U.S. Air Force in their Honor Row on Sunday, October 12th as they took on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Cleveland Browns welcomed members of the U.S. Air Force in their Honor Row on Sunday, October 12th as they took on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns honored the following individuals: Senior Airman Natalia Reis, Senior Airman Dante Petronelli, Staff Sergeant Charles T. Metz, Staff Sergeant Deborah L. Boles, Staff Sergeant Ryan Rathburn and Staff Sergeant Garrett May. The Browns recognize and salute these men and women from the U.S. Air Force for their dedication to serve our country so courageously, Hats Off to Our Heroes!

DID YOU KNOW? There are currently 332,854 active duty Air Force personnel as well as 71,400 reserve personnel.  In addition, there are 185,522 civilian personnel and 106,700 air guard personnel.  We thank these individuals for serving our country and protecting our freedoms.

Through the Hats Off to Our Heroes program, the Cleveland Browns proudly support the men and women who risk their lives to serve our communities and country throughout the year. During home games, we honor these individuals and those they represent as military and community representatives seated in the Honor Row. The Honor Row is designed to express gratitude to those heroic individuals through an elite experience at a Browns home game as they are honored at the end of the 1st quarter by a standing ovation of appreciation from fans at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns are grateful to the brave men and women of Northeast Ohio who so capably serve, protect, and defend.

The Cleveland Browns care about Northeast Ohio and know our fans have a long history of giving back to the community. We encourage community service, no matter how big or small, and have launched the First and Ten volunteer campaign to capture our fans acts of kindness. Support our troops and their families by pledging to #give10 at the USO of Northern Ohio.  One of First and Ten's community partners, the USO's mission is to support the troops by providing morale, welfare and recreation-type services to our men and women in uniform.  Visit http://usonorthernohio.org/ to see how you can get involved and lift the spirits of America's troops and their families.

101414-FIRSTTEN.jpg

Make sure to let us know how you #give10 hours of community service. Share your stories of goodwill on the First and Ten webpage or through @BrownsGiveBack to be recognized for your work!

