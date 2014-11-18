Hats Off to Our Heroes: The Cleveland Browns welcomed generations and families of military service in a special "Salute to Service" Honor Row on Sunday, November 16th as they took on the Houston Texans.

The Cleveland Browns welcomed generations and families of military service in a special "Salute to Service" Honor Row on Sunday, November 16th as they took on the Houston Texans. The Browns honored the following family members, each whom served or is serving in the United States Armed Forces: brothers Bradford (USCG) and Brenton (Army) Clark, grandfather and grandson Donald (Navy) and Jason (Navy) Denmeade, Father and Son Richard Jr. (USCG) and Richard DeChant III (USCG), brothers Cale and Matthew Calder (Navy), father and son Donald (USMC) and Peter (USMC) Thorpe, brothers Christopher (USCG) and Joseph (USMC) Baesmann, and brothers Brian (USAF) and Andrew (USAF) Whitlock. The Browns recognize and salute these brave individuals for their dedication to serve our country so courageously, Hats Off to Our Heroes!

DID YOU KNOW? There are approximately 1,430,000 active frontline personnel in the United States Military, as well as over 850,000 active reserve personnel. In addition, there are an estimated 23.2 million military veterans in America. We thank all of these individuals for their service to our country and protecting our freedoms.

Through the Hats Off to Our Heroes program, the Cleveland Browns proudly support the men and women who risk their lives to serve our communities and country throughout the year. During home games, we honor these individuals and those they represent as military and community representatives seated in the Honor Row. The Honor Row is designed to express gratitude to those heroic individuals through an elite experience at a Browns home game as they are honored at the end of the 1st quarter by a standing ovation of appreciation from fans at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns are grateful to the brave men and women of Northeast Ohio who so capably serve, protect, and defend.