HC Kevin Stefanski anticipates losing RB Nick Chubb for the remainder of the season

The four-time Pro Bowler had a strong start to Monday's game, as he rushed for 64 yards on 10 carries before the injury.

Losing Chubb is a significant hit to the Browns, and not just for his dominance in the run game; more so for who he is as a person. He is well-respected among his teammates and the Browns coaching staff. He's also been described as the heart and soul of the Browns.

The somber tone permeated through the locker room and at the podium as his teammates processed and felt the emotions of Chubb's injury.

"It f---ing hurts," DE Myles Garret said. "That's our brother. That's my brother, been together for a long time. It's a blow for the whole team. We don't want his injury to be in vain. We gotta push on. That's what he would want us to do, and if he had any choice in the matter, that's what he would do. So, just got to continue to fight and use it as motivation."

While the Browns process the blow to their team, Stefanski said he wants to pass the message along of "What would Nick say in these situations?" Chubb's nature as a team leader and of not backing down from situations or holding an attitude of "woe is me" is what Stefanski wants the rest of his team to emulate.