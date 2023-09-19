By the Numbers: Costly turnovers prove to be the difference in Pittsburgh

We're breaking down the key numbers from the Browns' 26-22 loss to the Steelers in their Monday Night Football matchup
69 — Jerome Ford's 69-yard run set up Pierre Strong Jr. for a 1-yard TD and a 22-19 lead with 10 minutes to play in the third quarter.
90 — Amari Cooper caught six passes for 90 yards and served as Watson's go-to option on a handful of important third downs.
106 — Jerome Ford rushed for 106 yards after Nick Chubb went down with a serious knee injury.
Check out photos of the Browns against the Steelers in Week 2
2 —The defense forced two turnovers on the Steelers' offense—an interception by Grant Delpit and a forced fumble recovered by Delpit.
6 — The Steelers defense sacked Deshaun Watson six times and hurried him a total of 11 times.
51 — The defense held the Steelers to only 51 yards rushing. Twenty-one of those yards came on a single run by Najee Harris.
14 — Total points scored by the Steelers' defense after a pick-6 in the first quarter and a game-sealing fumble return for a touchdown in the fourth.
198 — The Browns rushed for 198 yards, with Nick Chubb compiling 64 before going down with an injury and Ford adding 106.
127 — George Pickens only caught four passes but made a big impact with 127 yards — 71 of which coming on a long touchdown catch in the second quarter.