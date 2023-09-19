By the Numbers: Costly turnovers prove to be the difference in Pittsburgh

2 —The defense forced two turnovers on the Steelers' offense—an interception by Grant Delpit and a forced fumble recovered by Delpit.

6 — The Steelers defense sacked Deshaun Watson six times and hurried him a total of 11 times.

51 — The defense held the Steelers to only 51 yards rushing. Twenty-one of those yards came on a single run by Najee Harris.

14 — Total points scored by the Steelers' defense after a pick-6 in the first quarter and a game-sealing fumble return for a touchdown in the fourth.

198 — The Browns rushed for 198 yards, with Nick Chubb compiling 64 before going down with an injury and Ford adding 106.