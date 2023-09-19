By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Costly turnovers prove to be the difference in Pittsburgh

The Browns turned the ball over a total of 4 times in Monday's showdown.

Sep 19, 2023 at 12:11 AM
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

Watson by numbers

We're breaking down the key numbers from the Browns' 26-22 loss to the Steelers in their Monday Night Football matchup

69 — Jerome Ford's 69-yard run set up Pierre Strong Jr. for a 1-yard TD and a 22-19 lead with 10 minutes to play in the third quarter.

90 — Amari Cooper caught six passes for 90 yards and served as Watson's go-to option on a handful of important third downs.

106 — Jerome Ford rushed for 106 yards after Nick Chubb went down with a serious knee injury.

Photos: Week 2 - Browns at Steelers Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Steelers in Week 2

The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A player during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A player during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
2 —The defense forced two turnovers on the Steelers' offense—an interception by Grant Delpit and a forced fumble recovered by Delpit.

6 — The Steelers defense sacked Deshaun Watson six times and hurried him a total of 11 times.

51 — The defense held the Steelers to only 51 yards rushing. Twenty-one of those yards came on a single run by Najee Harris.

14 — Total points scored by the Steelers' defense after a pick-6 in the first quarter and a game-sealing fumble return for a touchdown in the fourth.

198 — The Browns rushed for 198 yards, with Nick Chubb compiling 64 before going down with an injury and Ford adding 106.

127 — George Pickens only caught four passes but made a big impact with 127 yards — 71 of which coming on a long touchdown catch in the second quarter.

