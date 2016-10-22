High School Game of the Week: Cuyahoga Heights vs. Kirtland

Cleveland Browns First and Ten

While visiting a different community each week for the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week, we come across an overwhelming amount of selfless individuals who help make high school football so special in their respected communities. This week we met Roberta Briggs, Theresa Kosum, Louise Vouk and Linda Work. These women volunteer their time in the Kirtland concession stand and have a combined 18 years of service between them. They are all a part of the Kirtland Music Boosters, where the profit from the concession stand goes to. The money goes towards uniforms, trip expenses and other needs for that benefit Kirtland's music group. The women enjoy spending their time at the games and love being able to give back to the music community. Briggs is a tax manager at Key Bank and has one sophomore at Kirtland. Kosum is an office manager for a machine company and has a junior and freshman at Kirtland. Vouk is a teacher at Mayfield and has one junior at Kirtland, while Work is an administrator for a nonprofit organization and has one junior at Kirtland.