High School Game of the Week: Cuyahoga Heights vs. Kirtland

Oct 22, 2016 at 03:07 AM
102216-hsgotw-600.jpg

Final 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Cuyahoga Heights 7 7 0 7 21
Kirtland 0 0 0 0 0

1st Quarter
C – Polk, 36 yard reception from Lowther (PAT good)
2nd Quarter
C – Lowther, 3 yard rushing TD (PAT good)
3rd Quarter
4th Quarter
C – Lowther, 3 yard rushing TD (PAT good)

Coach of the Week: Al Martin (Cuyahoga Heights)
MVP of the Game: Brett Lowther QB #4

Key Stats (by player):
Cuyahoga Heights
1. Brett Lowther (QB #4) 8/12 116 yards passing, 1 TD: 23 carries for 80 yards, 2 TD
2. Ryan Polk (WR #13) 2 receptions for 49 yards, 1 TD
3. Lucas D'Orazio (RB #34) 18 carries for 58 yards

Kirtland
1. Brett Diemer (RB #62) 9 carries for 38 yards
2. Dylan Fulco (QB #14) 3/5 for 19 yards
3. Owen Loncar (WR #10) 1 reception for 8 yards

Cleveland Browns First and Ten
While visiting a different community each week for the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week, we come across an overwhelming amount of selfless individuals who help make high school football so special in their respected communities. This week we met Roberta Briggs, Theresa Kosum, Louise Vouk and Linda Work.  These women volunteer their time in the Kirtland concession stand and have a combined 18 years of service between them.  They are all a part of the Kirtland Music Boosters, where the profit from the concession stand goes to.  The money goes towards uniforms, trip expenses and other needs for that benefit Kirtland's music group.  The women enjoy spending their time at the games and love being able to give back to the music community.  Briggs is a tax manager at Key Bank and has one sophomore at Kirtland.  Kosum is an office manager for a machine company and has a junior and freshman at Kirtland.  Vouk is a teacher at Mayfield and has one junior at Kirtland, while Work is an administrator for a nonprofit organization and has one junior at Kirtland. 

How are you giving back? Share your stories using #give10.

Learn more and take the pledge to #give10 http://www.clevelandbrowns.com/community/firstandten.html

Make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter to stay up to date on all Cleveland Browns youth and high-school football programing throughout the year.

