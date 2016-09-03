High School Game of the Week: Kenston vs. Medina

|Final
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Final
|Kenston
|0
|7
|7
|0
|14
|Medina
|28
|28
|7
|7
|70
|1st Quarter
|M – Curtis, 11 yard rushing TD (PAT good)
M – Daw, 35 yard rushing TD (PAT good)
M – Fultz, 4 yard reception from Curtis (PAT good)
M – Daw, 13 yard rushing TD (PAT good)
|2nd Quarter
|M – Curtis, 25 yard rushing TD (PAT good)
M – Daw, 25 yard reception from Curtis (PAT good)
K – Merrill, 5 yard reception from Burg (PAT good)
M – Daw, 72 yard rushing TD (PAT good)
M – Ellis, 17 yard reception from Curtis (PAT good)
|3rd Quarter
|K – Merrill, 18 yard reception from Burg (PAT good)
M – Daw, 44 yard rushing TD (PAT good)
|4th Quarter
|M – Montgomery, 22 yard rushing TD (PAT Good)
Coach of the Week: Dan Sutherland
MVP of the Game: Jimmy Daw, RB #14
Key Stats (by player):
Kenston
1. Jimmy Burg (QB #8) 8/12 132 passing, 1 TD
2. James Thigpen (RB #1) 10 carries for 57 yards
3. Keyshawn Merrill (WR #2) 2 receptions for 37 yards, 1 TD
Medina
1. Jimmy Daw (RB #14) 12 carries for 204 yards, 4 TD: 4 receptions for 96 yards, 1 TD
2. John Curtis (QB #5) 15/19 251 yards passing, 3 TD
3. Andrew Ellis (WR #1) 1 reception for 17 yards, 1 TD
*Denotes first half stats only*
Cleveland Browns First and Ten
While visiting a different community each week for the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week, we come across an overwhelming amount of selfless individuals who help make high school football so special in their respected communities. This week we met Grace Tome who volunteered in the concessions for the first time! Grace has been a teacher and instructional coach at Akron Public Schools for 29 years and got involved with helping Medina athletics this week due to her daughter's involvement in school. Her daughter is on the Medina high Student Council and needs to complete various tasks for school and parent help is always encouraged. With that, Grace jumped aboard and is signed up for 3 more games!
How are you giving back? Share your stories using #give10.
Learn more and take the pledge to #give10 http://www.clevelandbrowns.com/community/firstandten.html
Make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter to stay up to date on all Cleveland Browns youth and high-school football programing throughout the year.