High School Game of the Week: Kenston vs. Medina

Cleveland Browns First and Ten

While visiting a different community each week for the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week, we come across an overwhelming amount of selfless individuals who help make high school football so special in their respected communities. This week we met Grace Tome who volunteered in the concessions for the first time! Grace has been a teacher and instructional coach at Akron Public Schools for 29 years and got involved with helping Medina athletics this week due to her daughter's involvement in school. Her daughter is on the Medina high Student Council and needs to complete various tasks for school and parent help is always encouraged. With that, Grace jumped aboard and is signed up for 3 more games!