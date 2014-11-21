High School Playoffs: Bedford Hosts Mayfield in the Game of the Week

Community

Nov 21, 2014
Bedford hosts Mayfield Friday in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week, Presented by PNC Bank.

Bedford vs. Mayfield at Solon Stewart Field
Records: (1) Bedford 12-0; (2) Mayfield 11-1
What: OHSAA Division II Regional Finals
Date of Game: Friday, November 21
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Solon Stewart Field, 33600 Inwood Dr, Solon, OH 44139

Pregame Notes:

Mayfield HC: Larry Pinto
Bedford HC: Sean Williams

Mayfield has won 11 straight since their opening-night overtime loss to Nordonia. The Wildcats advanced to Friday's game having defeated Maple Heights and Madison. Senior running back Andy Isabella has been scorching defenses all season, and has the potential to take it the distance every time he gets to the second level. Senior defensive lineman Brian Hunter leads an aggressive defensive unit. The athletic defensive front is strong at the point of contact and has done a great job shedding blockers and creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Bedford puts their perfect record on the line when they travel to Solon to take on Mayfield in the Dvision II Regional Finals. In the first two rounds of the playoffs, Bedford has outscored their opponents 103-42. Trailing 17-13 at half, the Bearcats dominated the second half by scoring 27 unanswered points in the third quarter, defeating Willoughby South 54-24 in last week's regional semi-finals matchup. Senior quarterback Carlin Colston threw three touchdowns and ran for another. When Colston isn't throwing TDs, Chawntez Moss and London Cloud lead Bedford's strong ground attack. The backfield tandem has created problems for defenses all season. Hard hitting Cloud also creates problems for opposing offenses at linebacker. The Bearcats will need to control the edge, and force Isabella to run between the tackles.

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for a post-game report.

