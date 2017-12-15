Holiday pricing for Browns Give Back's 50/50 Raffle available at Sunday's game

Fans at Sunday's Browns game against the Ravens can increase their odds in a big way with special, holiday pricing for the Browns Give Back's 50/50 raffle.

A $40 purchase will net 160 tickets, double the amount that is typically distributed.

Fans can purchase tickets in multiple ways at FirstEnergy Stadium. Tickets are not only available from a number of on-site representatives — including kiosks and sellers throughout the stadium — but also through the Browns' Mobile app and the official 50/50 Raffle website.

The winning ticket number will be announced in the fourth quarter.

All net proceeds will benefit Shoes and Clothes for Kids, a longstanding partner of the Browns. Shoes and Clothes for Kids is the only non-profit organization in Greater Cleveland providing new school uniforms, shoes, clothes and school supplies through the year to thousands of children in need at no charge.