Holiday pricing for Browns Give Back's 50/50 Raffle available at Sunday's game

Dec 15, 2017 at 06:30 AM
Photos: Christian Kirksey, Marcus Martin hand out Special Teams Packages

The Browns and Shoes and Clothes for Kids handed out Special Teams Packages at George Washington Carver School to reward school attendance.

Fans at Sunday's Browns game against the Ravens can increase their odds in a big way with special, holiday pricing for the Browns Give Back's 50/50 raffle.

A $40 purchase will net 160 tickets, double the amount that is typically distributed.

Fans can purchase tickets in multiple ways at FirstEnergy Stadium. Tickets are not only available from a number of on-site representatives — including kiosks and sellers throughout the stadium — but also through the Browns' Mobile app and the official 50/50 Raffle website.

The winning ticket number will be announced in the fourth quarter.

All net proceeds will benefit Shoes and Clothes for Kids, a longstanding partner of the Browns. Shoes and Clothes for Kids is the only non-profit organization in Greater Cleveland providing new school uniforms, shoes, clothes and school supplies through the year to thousands of children in need at no charge.

This past summer, Uniform for Kids (U4K) merged with SC4K, allowing them to include school uniforms into their distribution of basic clothing to partners. Shoes and Clothes for Kids, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and Browns Give Back will work together to provide uniforms, clothing, shoes and school supplies to Cleveland scholars through a program called "Special Teams Package". These necessary items will be distributed to students in need and identified by CMSD. This initiative supports the "Get 2 School, You Can Make It!" attendance campaign and helps reduce absences of Cleveland students due to not having the basic needs to attend school each day. 

