Holiday pricing for Browns Give Back's 50/50 Raffle available at Sunday's game vs. Ravens

Fans at Sunday's Browns game against the Ravens can increase their odds in a big way with special holiday pricing from the Cleveland Browns 50/50 raffle.

A $40 purchase will net 160 tickets, double the amount that is typically distributed.

Fans can purchase tickets in multiple ways at FirstEnergy Stadium. Tickets are not only available from a number of on-site representatives — including kiosks and sellers throughout the stadium — but also downtown through the Browns Mobile App, at Browns5050.com and the official 50/50 Raffle website.

The winning ticket number will be announced in the fourth quarter, or shortly following the end of the game via the @Browns Twitter account.

