Holiday pricing for Browns Give Back's 50/50 Raffle available at Sunday's game vs. Ravens

Dec 20, 2019 at 09:12 AM
Fans at Sunday's Browns game against the Ravens can increase their odds in a big way with special holiday pricing from the Cleveland Browns 50/50 raffle.

A $40 purchase will net 160 tickets, double the amount that is typically distributed.

Fans can purchase tickets in multiple ways at FirstEnergy Stadium. Tickets are not only available from a number of on-site representatives — including kiosks and sellers throughout the stadium — but also downtown through the Browns Mobile App, at Browns5050.com and the official 50/50 Raffle website.

The winning ticket number will be announced in the fourth quarter, or shortly following the end of the game via the @Browns Twitter account.

All net proceeds will benefit Get 2 School, Stay in the Game! and Shoes and Clothes for Kids.

Get 2 School, Stay in the Game!, an initiative of the Cleveland Browns Foundation, is a statewide network working to raise awareness and help Ohio families, schools and communities make school attendance a priority. In partnership with the Ohio Department of Education and Proving Ground, the network's goal is to provide Ohio's youth with more opportunities to succeed by increasing attendance and combating chronic absenteeism. Learn more by visiting Get2School.org.

Shoes and Clothes for Kids is a longstanding partner of the Browns and is the only non-profit organization in Greater Cleveland providing new school uniforms, shoes, clothes and school supplies through the year to thousands of children in need at no charge.

