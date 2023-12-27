Homage and Denzel Ward's Make Them Know Your Name Foundation partner with custom T-shirt to spread awareness of heart health

The foundation provides CPR training, AED equipment and community education to promote a heart-healthy lifestyle and combat the heart disease epidemic. Last year, they donated $150,000 to University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute and used the money to launch a community education initiative surrounding heart health.

"We do various events to build heart health awareness around the community," Ward said. "My mom has been huge in the organization. She's really the backbone I say, just everything about the foundation, getting it out there to people. She really sets the bar high when I got to go and speak about the heart health foundation. But she's been doing a great job with it, and we're just looking to build upon heart health awareness."

For Ward, seeing himself on a T-shirt is a dream come true. The shirt features his name, the Browns, his foundation name and a picture of himself doing his signature celebration.

"That celebration is me feeling like a rockstar out there," Ward said. "I'm kind of winding up the guitar, and I just feel like I'm rockin' out there. It's something I've been trying to get the fans to do and just keep energizing the stadium."