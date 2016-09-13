How Hue Jackson learned resiliency as a college QB and how it applies to Robert Griffin III injury

](http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0500508D2777B211?camefrom=CFCBROWNSARTICLE)

If you're wondering where Jackson learned that approach, look no further than when he was the quarterback at Pacific from 1985-86 and threw for 2,544 yards and 19 touchdowns.

"I worked and played there and went to school there but it taught me a lot about resilience and hard work. Passion, work ethic and never worry about circumstances because our circumstances wasn't as good as some of the major programs and we always had to fight through things," he said onESPN 850 WKNR Tuesday afternoon to talk shop and the third-annual Cleveland Browns Foundation Radiothon.

"We had to make do with what we had to make do. And that's my point today. I know a lot of people are really concerned about where we are, where we're headed. We've got to stick to the process. There's got to be some struggle before there's success sometimes."

That's something Jackson stressed as the Browns move forward with veteran quarterback Josh McCown and a young roster they hope makes progress each and every week.

"You have to make sure you acquire the type of people you want to go away with and I think — not that that's what we're going through — but I think the process of what we're doing in here, we're in it. And that's the fun part," he said.

"The hard part is it's painful a little bit, but you've gotta go through that in order to get to where you want to go. You have to kind of fight through that to get to the other side. The beautiful part is, I know we're going to get there, and that's what matters most to me.

"I'm not used to being in situations where you have fight your tail off this way," Jackson continued, laughing, "but at the same time, it's a great experience for us all if we can hold on and hang on in order to get this done."

Jackson also pointed to the work the Browns have done off the field — a comprehensive effort led by owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam — that has seen both veterans and rookies give back to Northeast Ohio. Part of that mission, of course, is supported by the Cleveland Browns Foundation, which focuses on education and youth development as a means of improving lives in the Cleveland area.

"There's been so much good that's come off the field and we want it to trickle on the field and that's where we need it at, there's no question, because it's football time now," Jackson said.

"That part is disappointing for all of us and I do share in their feelings, everybody's feelings — our fans, others within the organization — because we all want it quick. I do, too."

Jackson, though, stressed patience while maintaining an expectation of winning.