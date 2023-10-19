How the Browns defense matches up against the Colts offense

Last week, the Browns defense passed their greatest challenge of the season when they handed the 49ers – who are one of the top offenses in the league – their worst performance this season.

This week, they will travel for only the second time this season to Indianapolis to face the Colts, whose calling card is their run game featuring RB Zack Moss and RB Jonathan Taylor. The Browns know they have a tough matchup and the challenge that their running backs present – especially going on the road.

There's a level of excitement to go against the Colts elite backfield.

I like stopping the runs, like hitting people," DT Dalvin Tomlinson said. "So super excited. I always love the challenge with a good running back. They got a good running back group, and they're one of 32 for a reason. So always embrace the challenge of going against a good running game."

"Taylor returned to the Colts after he inked a new three-year, $42 million contract extension on Oct. 7. The next day, he played his first game of the season when the Colts played the Titans in Week 5. Taylor is one of the best running backs in the league and was ranked the sixth-best running back by ESPN entering the 2023 season. In 2022, he was ranked fifth on the best NFL Top 100 players list.

Taylor's running mate, Moss, has been carrying the backfield load in his absence and has emerged as a star himself. In five games, Moss rushed for 466 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and scored four touchdowns.

Both Taylor and Moss are behind an offensive line that Pro Football Focus ranks as the fourth-best in the league. The Colts run game this season is ranked 14th in rush yards and fifth in rushing downs at eighth.

Although the Colts' rushing attack is decent, their passing game has struggled. The team's offense is currently ranked 21st in passer rating and 20th in completion percentage. The Colts have also lost their starting rookie QB Anthony Richardson, who will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.