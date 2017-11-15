News

Hue Jackson: Browns don't need any extra motivation against Jaguars

Nov 15, 2017 at 09:22 AM
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

CLEVELAND -- Browns coach Hue Jackson said his team doesn't need extra motivation against Jacksonville this weekend.

Jackson, who addressed critical comments made by Jaguars and former Cleveland safety Tashaun Gipson, stressed the Browns shouldn't need an incentive to win their first game of the season.

"We're an 0-9 football team, so I don't think we are looking for anything," Jackson said. "The opportunity to play is motivation enough for this football team. We want to win. That's what it is all about."

That remains Cleveland's focus after a 38-24 loss to the Lions this past weekend that saw the Browns stumble in the fourth quarter. And with a tenacious Jacksonville defense coming to town Sunday, their attention remains preoccupied on slowing down the Jaguars' vaunted pass rush. They lead the league with 35 sacks in nine games.

"There's no discussion needed other than the fact that we are 0-9 looking for our first win," said Kizer, who put together his best performance in Detroit. "I'm looking forward to going out there and executing my job to try to prove him wrong with those comments."

"I don't really do too much of that talking stuff," added rookie safety Jabrill Peppers. "They put their pads on just like we do so we will see how that goes."

The Browns also made clear they won't dwell on Gipson's comments throughout the game-week preparations. "It's in the past now. We already addressed it," defensive lineman Danny Shelton said. "Everybody knows what they need to do."

Jackson emphasized actions will speak louder than words Sunday,.

"Anytime anybody says something about the organization and the football team, you want your people to be aware, but we've earned this," he said.

"So people are going to say things. You guys say things. People say things all the time. We get it. It isn't going to change until we change it. The only way you change it is you start winning."

The Browns, of course, hope to notch their first one this weekend.

