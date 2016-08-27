Hue Jackson conference call - 8/27

On where the Browns need to improve on pass protection, based on last night's game:**

"I think everybody thinks it is pass protection. It could be other things. I'm not going to get into all of those, but just know that we do not function as a passing team in those areas last night. It is not just the line. I'll be the first to tell you that. Sometimes receivers need to be in the right place. Sometimes guys get re-routed, and all of a sudden, you might have to hold the ball a little bit here and there and sometimes the offensive line has to strain a little bit more. For a passing game to work, it is not just the line. Everybody has a part in that, be it the quarterback, the line, the receivers, the backs. Everybody plays a role in that."

On what the Browns can build upon defensively before the season opener at Philadelphia:

"What we can build upon is that I thought we slowed down the run last night, and then I think what we have to do is go to work and get the other areas shored up, as well. We have been mixing and matching and playing a lot of different players. Pretty soon, we will have a unit that we feel very good about and we are going to put them out there to play. There is no question – I don't really look at the statistics during the preseason because I don't think they tell you everything – am I concerned about some things that have showed up on offense, defense and special teams? Absolutely, and that's what we are here for. We have to get those things fixed."

On not wanting Browns starters to receive more playing time in the fourth preseason game and if it is due to injury:

"It is, but who knows. I'm really going to think about that. I didn't just say that I wouldn't [play the starters] for sure. I said I would think through what I thought [about playing time]. Maybe last night at the time I said there is no way, we will be OK, but I will definitely think through that as we go forward. Now that I've watched the tape and kind of know where we are and know what needs to be done, I will definitely consider playing our offensive football team and our defensive football team starters, if I feel we need to."

On what Coleman needs to do to be ready for Week 1:

"Play. That is all. I just think he needs to play. It is no different than – I think what happened and I think we all have to remember there was a two-week or two-and-a-half week period when he did nothing. I think his process probably changed a little bit from being out there at practice and doing the other things he was doing each and every day because he had to get healthy. Now that he's healthy, sometimes when you go through those situations, it is kind of like starting back over and getting a real feel for it all. I think this guy is a tremendous football player, and I think he'll bounce back. I think he is looking forward to playing this week."

On if it is not as bad as it appears after last night's game as it 'seems like the sky is falling':

"Boy, you guys (laughter). All of the sudden the sky is falling? I didn't know that (laughter). I don't think the sky is falling at all. I think what you see is a young football team that you are going to see some of that, especially early, until they get well grounded. Like I said, there were some good things and obviously, there were some things that were concerning. We have to continue to work at it. I never said we were going to be a juggernaut today or yesterday. We are going to keep working at this thing, and when the games start being played here in a couple weeks is when we have to be at our best, not that we didn't need to be at our best last night. We always want to put out our best, but we know there are some things we have to keep working at and improving on. I understand that, and I think we all do. That is what we are going to continue to do. We are going to keep working at those things."

On if the Browns will stick with OL Austin Pasztor at RT:

"I think I'm going to stick with Austin for right now. I think Austin did some good things. It was unfortunate that he had a holding call. I think we can help him that way by doing certain other things to help him, but I thought he did some other good things in the run game and I think he did some other things pretty good in the passing game. It was unfortunate he got that holding call on him, and he has to get better fundamentally that way."

On QB Robert Griffin III's performance last night:

"I thought he did some really good things, under duress, obviously. Obviously, he continues to find ways to make plays down the field. He is putting the ball in the right spots and putting his eyes in the right spots. He took some hits last night. That was unfortunate. We always want to do a better job of protecting our quarterback. He stood in there, he kept his poise and made some plays. I just think he would be the first to tell you, as a unit, we have to play better. It's not just him. It is the whole offense. We have to play better as we move forward."

On how the Browns can improve the pass rush:

"We keep working at it. We keep working at our technique and our fundamentals. We keep understanding protections better and how people are trying to protect us so that we can have an opportunity to get home to the quarterback."

On if the Browns are ready to determine the primary players on the team's defensive front:

"Yes I am. I think what is important now is that we really start putting our units together and let them go play together because I think it is so important that those guys play together, be together, be able to make calls. When we are talking about communication issues, that is where some of that comes from. You have a lot of young guys maybe playing at a time, and they hear something and don't react very quickly. We have to make sure we take the opportunity for error out as much as we can. Now, I think it is about time we put units together and let them play and get these guys ready for the opener."

On DL Danny Shelton and his playing time, considering it seemed he did not play in certain situations like goal line and nickel sets: