Hue Jackson press conference - 6/13

Head Coach Hue Jackson:**

On if he enjoyed the first day of veteran minicamp, including the heat:

"Yeah, I did. It was good to get out there on the grass and feel a little different practice."

On if QB DeShone Kizer earned more first team reps during today's practice, given it seemed he rotated more with QB Cody Kessler:

"Honestly, it hasn't changed. That is the way it has been since OTAs have started. You guys just had an opportunity to see it so I think the players will tell you nothing has changed. We are just mixing and matching and giving guys opportunities. As I told you, I am going to find out about our guys. That is what I have to do over these next couple of days before we go to training camp and as we get into training camp."

On Kessler having at least three passes batted down and if that is something that needs to be addressed:

"Oh, I will take a peek at it, but I am excited about it. That means our defensive line is getting their hands up. We have some tall guys over there, too. Our defense is playing good. They are playing relentless that way and their hands are up, and we have to find holes to throw the ball in so it is a good problem, but also, we do need to take a peek at it and see if we can fix that, too."

On if he expects Kessler to begin training camp as the starting QB:

"I think it is way too soon to speculate on that."

On if the starting QB heading into training camp will be decided this week:

"I think it is way too soon."

On the Browns defense playing aggressively and swarming to the football:

"That was my vision. That is what I was looking for. As you guys know, my feelings about (defensive coordinator) Gregg (Williams) and what he brings to the table, and that is what he is doing with the rest of the defensive staff. It is him. It is (linebackers coach) Blake (Williams). It is (defensive line) Coach (Clyde) Simmons. It is (assistant defensive line) Coach (Ken) Delgado and (defensive backs) Coach DeWayne Walker back there. All of them, they are all doing a great job, but that is what we need to see on offense. We need that combative, tough environment. That is how you get better. That is how you start building a football team, and that is what we are trying to do."

On keeping Kessler as the first QB to take reps, given his comments that he would evaluate it leading into minicamp:

"I didn't feel any need to change it yet. It is still way early, right? We are just at the start of minicamp. I said I may and I may not. I didn't for the most part. That doesn't mean that I won't. Again, this is the first day. We are back out there and guys are flying around. I will go watch the tape and see where we are after today."

On how DL Myles Garrett handles tough coaching from the Browns in the building:

"I think he has handled it well. That is what he should be. There is an expectation not just for him but for all of our players that we need our guys to get to in order to make the next jump for our football team. He is part of that. (LB) Jamie Collins (Sr.) is a part of that. (DL) Emmanuel Ogbah is a part of that. (OL) Kevin Zeitler is a part of that. Everybody is. We challenge all of our players to try to be the best that they can be. We all know there is still a little more in there for all of them. Again, this is just football on grass right now. There are no pads on and nothing like that. Nobody is going to claim anybody is this or that. I don't see that right now, but what I see is a hard-working team that is taking coaching, that is working extremely hard and that is trying to do everything right to give ourselves the best opportunity when we come back to training camp to hit the ground running."

On Garrett primarily taking reps with the third team during OTAs and his comments that it was how he would want it to be, and if Garrett has shown enough to the team to earn the right to climb the depth chart as he received more reps with the first and second teams today:

"Not yet. Not yet. You just said it. I think everybody has got to earn the right to play, and I think we all recognize and understand that sometimes there are certain situations where that is not the case because maybe there is not another player at the position. We have some other players at that spot, and I think it is only fair that we create an environment where guys earn the right to play. There are some guys that don't have to do that. They walk in and there is nobody at that position and it happens. On this football team, as long as I'm the head coach here, then we are going to earn the right to play for this football team. Nothing is given. You have to go do your job and do it to the best of your ability."

On WR Corey Coleman's running some routes in today's practice, his status and how he is progressing:

"Corey is very close. He is close. I don't want to get into what it is. I don't think there is any need to. He will be ready to go when the time comes. Like I said before, we need him to go out there and if I needed to push him through it, we could. He is closer to playing than he is not to playing. He will be out there very soon I anticipate. Like I said, when we get back, he will be ready to go. If we decide to stick him out there before then, then I will talk to the medical staff and see where we are."

On if was good to see OL Joel Bitonio return to practice:

"Oh yeah, Joel Bitonio? Sure. I even had (OL) Joe Thomas out in walkthrough a little bit earlier. I looked out there and saw a whole bunch of guys so today was a good day. Good to see all of our players participating, even the guys that have been injured, doing a little more than what they have been doing. Again, I give a lot of credit to (head athletic trainer) Joe Sheehan and his staff, our medical staff, (head team physician) Dr. (James) Voos, everybody who deals with our players. I think we have done a really good job. As you guys know, my job as a head coach is to get these guys through the OTAs, through the minicamp and get them to training camp with the best team that we can have, with a healthy football team so that we can have the best shot at working towards winning. That is what is important."

On WR Ricardo Louis during the offseason program and seeing him make strides:

"He has. Ricardo is a big, tall, athletic, fast guy and strong. He has really improved. He has improved his route running and improved his initial quickness off the line. I think he understands the National Football League game better. He has worked extremely hard. It is all relative right now. We have to do it when the season starts. Again, all of our guys know that I'm excited about what we are doing out here, but we are going to temper anything that what we think this is because it doesn't matter until we start putting these pads on."

On if there is anything 'wrong' with OL Joe Thomas: