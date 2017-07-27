Hue Jackson press conference - 7/27

Opening statement:

"First of all, I want to give a thumbs up to our fans in the Dawg Pound for being here and then our organization for the setup here. It is really spectacular. It gives our fans a little different access, a chance really to sit down. Some great stands over there and the stands that we put on this side of the field. It is really fan friendly and I think more people will come out. I think our players really enjoy that. First, thanks to our fans.

"Secondly, thanks to our football team. They came out and competed. I can tell that we are a step better than we were a year ago by far. There was less assignment errors in the first day. There was less balls on the ground, less turnovers. I don't even know if the defense had the ball (laughter). They were mad at me for that because they want to get their hands on the ball, but the offense has to fight like heck to make sure we don't turn it over. Overall, it was a good first day. It is good to have all of our players out there. I know there were some players that left practice, but all of those things were IV related. It is just the heat and everybody has to be able to deal with the heat. I think we will be fine. Keep our fingers crossed. It was a good first day, but we have a lot of days to keep working and there are more days to come. As I told our team, tomorrow we have to get better. We have to practice better tomorrow than we did today, and I think the guys will be up for the challenge."

On clarifying that the players who left practice today due to IV-related reasons:

"Yeah, all of them. Just cramps, cramps and guys going down. Nothing major. I know that for sure. All of those things were definitely IV things."

On if that includes WR Kenny Britt:

"Yes sir. No doubt. It includes every guy that went off."

On the QBs' performance today:

"I thought there was some good work. Obviously, we are mixing and matching like we are as I told you guys I would. I will keep going and looking and making adjustments to that as I go, but I thought it was some good work for them all. They all threw some good balls and things that we need to continue to work at and see. I thought it was a good first day. Anytime you don't turn the ball over on the first day of practice or have fumbled snaps on the ground, that is something you look for and you feel good about. All in all, it was a good first day."

On OL Joel Bitonio being available on the first day of camp:

"He's ready to go. Joel has done a great job with his rehab, and again, credit to our medical staff for getting him up and going, but he put in the work. He has done a great job, and it is good to see him out there."

On OL John Greco and other previously injured players being available from Day 1, along with Bitonio:

"All of those guys, and we will keep monitoring those guys as we go. The goal is to finish this training camp healthy and ready to go, but we have to practice football and we have to do football. Those guys will do that as we continue to move forward."

On WR Corey Coleman returning to practice and making a nice catch on the sideline, along with the health of the team:

"As I said yesterday, we are a very healthy team right now. My goal is to try to keep us healthy but also practice football. I have had numerous talks with (Head Athletic Trainer) Joe Sheehan, our strength staff and all of our medical people about just how to keep all of our players out there better but to get the most out of them – maybe not wear some guys out as much but make sure we are practicing football and getting better."

On DL Myles Garrett's first practice and making a couple sacks in the pass rush drill:

"I was over there in that ring. Obviously, he is a good player. As I told Myles, he has to do it every day, keep working at it, keep his head down, stay humble and keep working. I think the young man will do that."

On OL Joe Thomas not participating in the team period:

"Yes, he is fine. I'm going to monitor Joe. I'm going to keep that hour glass on that guy until we need to. Joe has proven everything he needs to. I know this young man knows how to get ready to play. I kind of give him the green light in that way. One thing we all know about Joe is that he is going to be out there when the time comes. He will be ready to play and play well."

On Thomas having the opportunity to teach Garrett:

"It can be a really good teaching moment. Joe is up for that challenge, trust me. He is looking forward to it. It is going to happen. When is it going to happen? I don't know. I'm not scripting it to happen, but I know it is going to happen at some point in time. It is going to be a good challenge for them both, and we are looking forward to that."

On if QB DeShone Kizer is developing and improving:

"Yes, he is. I think he is understanding the offense. I could take you back to his days at OTAs – he struggled calling the plays. The words were a lot simpler. The language was a different. I did not see as much of that today. That is improvement. Obviously, he made some good throws and did not turn the ball over. Those things are good. Again, it is just one day. We are not going to make decisions on guys in one day. We have a lot of work to do."

On if WR Corey Coleman looks full speed:

"Yes, he does. He looks explosive. He looks like the old Corey. My goal is to keep him that way and see if we can keep him that way throughout camp, throughout these preseason games and get him to the season playing like we think he can play."

On Garrett's humility and how refreshing that is for a head coach:

"It is outstanding. I give credit to our executive team because we drafted the right one in my opinion. Not only is he a great football player, but he is a great person, a great young man who loves football and wants to be great and is willing to do whatever it takes to be really good. I am glad he is a part of our organization."

On if Coleman has progressed significantly, specifically with the playbook:

"No question. He is telling other guys how to get lined up. A year ago, he could not do that. I think it was spinning for him a year ago. It is tough. If you really think of a rookie player coming into a new environment, learning a new language, new coaches, the National Football League, playing against the best of the best, your draft status, having to compete at a high level play in and play out and be at your best all of the time, that is hard. That is hard for anybody, but that is what he has to do, and he gets it. I think he is taking on that challenge, and he is ready to go."

