Hue Jackson press conference - 8/13

Head Coach Hue Jackson:

On if today's practice was better than yesterday's session:

"Yes, better than yesterday."

On if holding three live hitting periods today was a wakeup call to the players:

"Just getting our team better. Whatever it takes to get our football team better. I think we need to compete. We have some things we have to keep cleaning up and get better at. Plus, I knew our alumni would be out here today so let's let them see a little taste of what football is all about. Those guys are the guys that paved the way. I see (Browns alumni) Greg Pruitt and several other guys out here. It is always a pleasure to have those guys come out. I want them to be able to see their football team in action."

On QB DeShone Kizer not finishing the final team period:

"Just took him out. I told him that he was going to play two plays and then I was going to let (QB) Kevin (Hogan) play a little bit."

On if he had a message for the team when he called a huddle midway through practice:

"Oh yeah, that is a secret between me and them."

On if he was displeased for another scuffle to occur during practice today:

"I don't like fights, but it is going to happen. Like I said before, just as long as we do them the right way, as long as we handle them right. I think that is over and done with. It was quick, to the point and done."

On if WR Corey Coleman is stringing good practices together in consecutive days:

"Yes, he is getting better. That is why we do this is so our players can continue to get better. As a football team, individually and collectively, we have to reach – that is my challenge with our staff to our players; our players have a lot in them – we just have to get it out of them, all of them. They all have to take the next jump. That is what training camp is for."

On if Coleman pushed off on his TD reception late in practice:

"I did not see it. I did not see that."

On if players running laps as punishment for penalties will continue going forward:

"It is either that or up-downs. Choose your poison. We just can't do it. We are not going to hurt our football team that way with penalties and things that I know will get us beat. We are going to continue to work through that. The players, I think they all agree. They get it. Just the concentration penalties, we are not going to stand for."

On if Kizer's evolution as a QB will include throwing from under center more often:

"At some point. We play a lot of different ways as an offense. He has been under center. He has thrown from under center. He will throw from shotgun. We will move him around. We will do all kinds of things, but getting him to where he is comfortable and learning our system, we have chosen a few things for him to do, and he is doing them."

On DB Justin Currie and receiving reps with the first team following the injury to DB Ibraheim Campbell:

"He can cover. He is tough and knows how to play around the ball. He covers tight ends pretty well. We feel good about what he brings to the table. He has gotten better. We are going to give guys an opportunity to see where they fit and see if they can help our team."

On if there is a targeted date for when he would like to announce a starting QB for the second preseason game:

"Yeah, what is today? (laughter). Sunday, the Lord's Day, right? (laughter). Today is Sunday, Monday, Tuesday – somewhere around Wednesday or Thursday. Somewhere around there. Guys, you asked me what day. I'm giving you the day (laughter). Honestly, right now, like I said yesterday, we are in this training camp mode. We are not thinking about New York. We are trying to get better. There are some things from this last game we needed to clean up. We are working through those, and we will continue to do that. The quarterback thing, as I go through practice and keep watching tape, will sort itself out. It is not the thing that is heavy on my mind that way. Obviously, we need to make a decision when the time comes and we will, but right now today, I still think it is too early."

On gauging where the Browns running game is now compared to last year:

"It is better because we have better players on our roster that are playing inside. (OL) JC (Tretter), (OL Joel) Bitonio being back, although he wasn't out there today and (OL) Kevin Zeitler, those guys are three real good pieces for our football team. (OL) Shon Coleman is coming on. (OL) Cam (Erving) is coming on. We have some guys that are coming on. (OL) Marcus Martin is coming on. We have some guys that are starting to really play. We just have to continue to grind, and eventually, we will get a real unit together where they are playing. It is important as we start to get closer toward the regular season, some of these guys will not be on the side. We will be done with the taking care of guys, making sure we are getting through practice so we can continue to build on our offensive football team."

On if there are developments in the K competition:

"There is a little movement. I think it is kind of close. I am not going to say which way it is, but at the same time, they are still working through it. (Special teams coordinator) Coach (Chris) Tabs (Tabor) has done a great job of creating an environment for our kickers to get better and compete. They are both competing and competing hard. We have a veteran player, (K) Cody Parkey, who has done a good job, and (K Zane) Gonzalez is kicking, but that thing is going to show itself pretty soon. I wish I could have gotten them both more kicks the other night instead of going for two and all that stuff, but it was fun, too. We will keep working through it."

On if the K competition includes factors that are not seen during practice: