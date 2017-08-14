Hue Jackson press conference - 8/14

Head Coach Hue Jackson:**

Opening statement:

"The last two days, I have really pushed this team pretty far, and as I keep telling them, I will keep pushing them because I think there is a lot in this group. You just have to keep pulling it out. There are hard days, grinding days, but that is what training camp is. We are still in training camp mode, but they are giving me everything they have, and that is all you can ask for. As a football team, I am happy where we are. We still have some things to keep cleaning up, keep getting better at, but that is part of it. That is training camp and that is the way it goes, but we have had a really good two days the last two days of building our football team and that is what you look for."

On how the Browns have responded to consecutive physical practices:

"They haven't blinked. They have asked for more, and that is what I like about this team. They haven't backed down from anything. From yesterday to today to what I am asking of them, I think this is how you build a football team, and that is what we are trying to do. We are trying to become a really good football team that is mentally and physically tough. In order to do that, you have to bump into each other quite a bit and that is what we have done."

On what got into the defense today, particularly DB Jabrill Peppers:

"Nothing got into them. I don't think anything got into them. They practiced. I don't think there is anything spectacular that got into them. They are just making plays. Somedays it goes the offense's way and somedays it goes the defense's way. That is football. That is the way it works."

On where the run defense needs to improve:

"Get off blocks, communicate better and tackle. That is all it is, and I guarantee you our guys will do that. We will get better at those things."

On if there are concerns with where the offense is currently and if the unit has truly given him everything they have:

"No [concerns]. We are practicing against each other. We have been practicing these same things since OTAs so no, I am not concerned. I think you guys are more concerned about all of that way more than I am because you guys write all these numbers and we are doing – I don't mean any harm, you guys have no clue what we are doing every day or what we are trying to attempt to do. I have heard it all, but trust me, I laugh at it all based on what you guys have been saying. Anytime you are mixing and matching like we are on offense, guys over there working – we haven't really played as a unit yet – but at the same time, there are a lot of good things the offense has done. There are a lot of good things the defense has done. This is not offense against defense. This is the building of a football team, and that is what we are trying to do."

On young players making an impact in practice, specifically Peppers:

"Outstanding. I am very happy with where we are defensively and where we are going. I am happy in certain spots where we are offensively and where we are going because I have a vision, and I can see where we are headed. Again, you guys can't. I can (laughter), and that is OK. At the same time, watching Jabrill and watching these young players, even watching (TE) David Njoku making a play in the end zone, those are the things I think we possess and can do. That is what the young guys bring to our football team."

On if there was a stretch of such consecutive physical practices like this in 2016 training camp:

"No. You guys were here."

On why hosting those consecutive this year and not last year:

"Better football team. I expect more from this team. I want more from this team. That is the expectation. I really believe we are going to be a better football team. We will put a better product out on the field than what we did a year ago because I think these guys understand where we are."

On if had a clear view of Peppers' hit on WR Rannell Hall:

"Yeah, that is football. You don't want those, but they are going to happen. It is a live period. He was trying to get the ball out. There is no question. He wasn't trying to hurt him. He was trying to tackle him and get him down. Sometimes that is a reflex by players. It is OK."

On if TE David Njoku is settling into the offense after a slow start and missing a few practices due to injury:

"OK, just needs to get in better shape. He has been gone for a while. You have to play. You have to be out here every day grinding. It is hard. This is a hard business. He is a young man who is learning how to play. I'm asking a lot of him. He is trying, and he just has to continue to get better."

On if Hall impressed him by hanging onto the ball, despite Peppers' hit:

"It was a big time play. It was third-down-and-one. All of a sudden, we broke out into formation and end up throwing a huge ball. That would have given us an opportunity to score points. That is what this is all about is those little moments when I am watching our football team get better. Now, the defense wished they had a different call at that time. We didn't get that communicated, and that is why those things happen, but that is how we try to catch people as we go through the season. Those things will come up, and those plays will be made."

On his reaction if a Browns player sat during the National Anthem:

"I think everybody has a right to do, and I get it, but the National Anthem means a lot to myself personally, the organization and our football team. I hope – again I can't speak, I haven't really talked to our team about it – I would hope that we don't have those issues. I understand there is a lot going on in the world. I like to just keep it here. What we deal with, we try to deal with as a team in our closed environment. We talk about things. Hopefully, that won't happen. I can't tell you it won't happen, but I just know our guys, and I don't think that is where our focus is. We hope the things that are going on in the world get ironed out, but I know right now we are doing everything we can to get our football team better."

On having a dynamic player like Peppers:

"He can do some things. If he gets the ball in his hands, he is probably going to score because he has that kind of skill once the ball touches his hands. I was trying to explain to him in that situation, the game is over. Just get down. Yeah, but he was going to score. He was trying to go score. Game over, let's protect the lead and that's what we do. That is a teaching moment for him. He is growing and getting better every day. There have been questions about if he can play in the post. I think he is showing you he can play anywhere. I think he is a very dynamic player, and I am glad he is here."

On senior offensive assistant Al Saunders getting nicked during practice and continuing to coach:

"(Laughter) That's what we do. These coaches, we are resilient too now (laughter).You can't knock us down. We have to keep playing. Al did a great job today. He took one in the face and kept on going. That is what you do."

On QB DeShone Kizer's long pass at the end of practice and the benefit when a QB can consistently throw deep passes:

"When you have an opportunity in the National Football League, a guy that can make plays with his arm, I think it is unbelievable. I am going to say it again, there is a lot that goes into that. It is not just firing the ball down there. Everybody has to protect still. I mean our protection unit has to still work better and do some things better. They did a good job there and gave us a chance to make a play. Now, I am disappointed with the defense. We can't let the ball over our head in that situation. That is the last play in the game. Yeah, that was the last play in the game. It was kind of like a Hail Mary, and DeShone threw it down there. We made a play, but we have to make sure we get that play stopped."

On if the defense letting the ball behind them was the reason for up-downs after practice: