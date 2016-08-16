Hue Jackson press conference - 8/16

On if it can be a challenge for Erving that he is taller than most NFL centers:**

"Yeah, I'm sure it is. There is no question. That's a great question, but I also think he's very athletic. He can bend. There is no doubt he needs to make himself smaller at times when we play different type of nose guards or 3-techniques or whatever that is, but I think he has the characteristics to get that done."

On QB Austin Davis' status:

"I think he's still in the concussion protocol."

On how hard it is to balance getting the team ready, evaluating talent and keeping everyone healthy throughout preseason games:

"It can be tough because again, we're trying to build a team but we're also trying to evaluate our team and also trying to teach our team how to win and do things the right way. At the end of the day, we know what preseason games are about. It's about getting ready and evaluating our team and getting ready for the regular season. It can be tough, but at the same time, we kind of balance that out. There have been great discussions from our front office and the coaches, and I think we're working through that extremely well."

On if there is envy for other teams who have established system and do not need to evaluate their personnel as much, given those teams don't have a new staff and system:

"I don't look at it like that. We're a new staff, you said it. We're a new staff, new everything, and a year from now, we won't be saying that. We'll be like those teams that you just mentioned. I feel good about what we're doing and where we're headed, and I understand that this is a process and this is the first part of it. We're putting it together, we're starting from the ground floor and we're going to work our way up. That's what we're going to do."

On QB Cody Kessler and his performance at practice:

"Good. Cody is resilient. He's going to battle and work. Like I said, he would probably be the first to tell you he wanted to do some other things the other night. He was fortunate to throw a touchdown in his first NFL game, but he also had some things happen that he wishes didn't, but he'll learn from it and grow from it."

On DL Nick Hayden and DL John Hughes III competing for a starting spot with Hughes returning to practice:

"I think Nick has done a good job, and until John is ready to go and play, we won't be able to evaluate that. We're just glad to have him back in the building and have him have a chance to get back out there and compete with his teammates, but Nick has done a good job."

On DL Jamie Meder's performance:

"He's been playing well. He practices, the guy is very accountable. He's there every day. He works extremely hard. He made some big plays, football plays by clogging holes, getting people off of double-teams, and then making plays, making a safety. I think he's done a great job. I think you guys are saying his name a lot more. I know we are because he's making plays, and we hope he continues to do so."

On WRs Corey Coleman, Josh Gordon, and Terrelle Pryor and if he thinks about the potential for that trio:

"There are a lot of thoughts that go through my mind. I can't tell you all of them, but they are a talented trio. We have some other guys, too, but they are [talented]. Those guys have size, they have speed, they have length, they have the ability to make plays on the ball. That's exciting, but we haven't had them all out there together yet really. They've been out there for the past couple days doing some things, but hopefully we can in the future and that all works out, get all these guys out there playing together for our offensive football team."

On OL Joe Thomas' comment about not seeing any reason that the Browns can't make the playoffs this year: