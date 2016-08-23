Hue Jackson press conference - 8/23

](http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0500508D2777B211?camefrom=CFCBROWNSARTICLE)

On WR Josh Gordon looking like a natural when returning to the field:

"He does. He is a talented player as we all know, but he has just got to keep taking the next step. I think this was different for him. It's been a while since he has been real sweaty, real hot in that mode. He has just got to keep fighting it, and we have to get him there. Obviously, he is a ways away from getting an opportunity to truly play a game, but it was good for him to get out here and do this."

On the tandem of Gordon and WR Terrelle Pryor on the field at the same time as a matchup problem for opposing DBs:

"They provide us with some opportunities to do some things that we like to do. Pryor, him, (WR) Corey (Coleman), Hawk (WR Andrew Hawkins), we have a lot of good guys, a lot of different pieces that we can use. Those guys are just part of it. We have some other guys and we just have to keep getting better."

On confidence that QB Robert Griffin III can return as healthy and as productive he was his rookie year:

"You never know. We haven't played a game, but I'm very comfortable and confident of what he has done thus far. He has done a great job. He did some really good things out there today. He is getting better each and every day. It is good to come out and play against another team in a practice setting because normally, we are practicing against our own guys. He had to see some things differently, adjust some things and I thought he did a good job of doing that.

On advice Griffin can provide, given his career experience, to Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston early in his career:

"I think the biggest thing is you would have to ask Robert because he would have to tell you what he has been through. What we have tried to do since he's been with us is we just put all that behind him. We just move forward. We don't even talk about the past anymore."

On the best elements about the Browns at this point of the year:

"I think we'll compete. I think our guys will work at it. We have to truly understand how close things are to being good and how close you are to not being so good. It's a little bit of this, a little bit of that. It's the fundamentals. It is doing things right all the time. It is paying attention to details all the time. That is what is going to give this football team a chance to win."

On Pryor's progression:

"He has done a great job. Obviously, I'm very happy for Terrelle. The sky is the limit for him if he'll keep working. We can never get complacent with any of those young guys, and he is a young guy playing in that position, even though he's played in the National Football League at another position. He just can't get complacent. He is very talented, but at the same time, I just know there is so much more in there for him. If he'll keep working at it, who knows what that young man can be."

On DB Jamar Taylor and him having another interception today:

"He makes plays. Obviously, I didn't get a chance to see that. I can't wait to go back and watch our defense, but that's what we expect from our corners. They have to get their hands on the ball. It's unfortunate, sometimes their defense got their hands on too many of our balls. We need to keep getting better on both sides of the ball. Defense, we have to get turnovers. On offense, we have to prevent them."

On how valuable time away from Berea is for the Browns, including time together off the field:

"The bonding will be good, but I'm going to trust them because if we were at home, we would normally be into our regular schedule. We are going to meet with them, obviously, but I'm also going to give them a chance to be around each other a little bit more in a different setting. That's important, too, because we need to know how to handle this. We are going to go on the road quite a bit early so we need to learn how to handle it and handle it right because tomorrow, we have to come back out here and do it again and get better."

On LB Dominique Alexander progressing:

"He is. We have guys that are working, and that's the beautiful part about it. I think our guys are accepting the challenge. I'm on them every day, I promise you that. We just have to keep rising up and understand the game is Friday. This is about practice, getting better in practice, getting better fundamentally, getting better within our schemes offensively, defensively and special teams. Then, we'll test it on Friday when we get ready to play the game."

On Alexander's performance in the first two preseason games:

"He has done well. He can run. I think we all know that. He has shown that he will tackle. He has been a valuable asset on special teams. He has ability. We are glad he's here."

On Coleman participating in practice today:

"It is fun to have him back out there just running around. He made a play over on the sideline. He is learning, too. He is exactly what we thought he was. I think he'll get better and better as we keep pushing him through it as long as we can keep them out there. Those hamstrings are kind of tricky, but we'll see where he's at tomorrow, but we need to back out here practicing."

On if Coleman will play in the slot when Pryor and Gordon are also on the field:

"He could be. They could be all over the place. I think you guys know me. I come up with all these crazy dreams and I'll put these guys all over the place. They might be playing tackle someday you never know. Those guys afford us an opportunity to do a lot of different things. We are just scratching the surface because we have to keep them all out there. Sometimes you have to make amends if one is not out there, two of them are not out there. We will just keep working through it, but they are talented. They are a talented trio."

On how encouraging it is to see Hawkins highly active today in his return to team drills: